Canada's Baird wins snowboard big air bronze at World Cup season opener in Switzerland

·2 min read
Canadian snowboarder Jasmine Baird, right, stands on the podium next to Japan's Reira Iwabuchi after winning bronze in the big air competition on Saturday at the first event of the 2022-23 FIS Snowboard World Cup season in Chur, Switzerland. (@fissnowboard - image credit)
Canadian snowboarder Jasmine Baird, right, stands on the podium next to Japan's Reira Iwabuchi after winning bronze in the big air competition on Saturday at the first event of the 2022-23 FIS Snowboard World Cup season in Chur, Switzerland. (@fissnowboard - image credit)

Canadian snowboarder Jasmine Baird won big air bronze on Saturday at the first event of the 2022-23 FIS Snowboard World Cup season in Chur, Switzerland.

The 23-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., claimed a spot on the podium with a total score of 131.25 points, finishing one spot behind two-time reigning Olympic champion Anna Gasser of Austria (164.75).

Japan's Reira Iwabuchi captured gold with 180.75 points, starting strong with an opening jump that earned the top score at the Big Air Chur Festival. (90.75). The best two of three jumps count toward the final score.

Baird, who made her Olympic debut in February, also posted her best score on the opening jump with 76.50 points, putting her in third place. She failed to land her second attempt but rebounded on her final jump to earn 54.75 points and remain in podium position.

Juliette Pelchat of Whistler, B.C., finished 21st (12.00).

Baird also won big air bronze at last year's season-opening World Cup event in Chur. She is coming off a successful slopestyle World Cup season that saw her win a pair of silver medals and finish third overall.

WATCH | Baird captures big air bronze in Switzerland:

Japan also won gold in the men's big air competition, as Takeru Otsuka topped the podium with 166.50 points to finish ahead of compatriot Ruki Tobita (140.00). Switzerland's Nick Puenter won bronze on home snow with 125.50 points.

Nicolas Laframboise of Saint Jean, Que., was the top Canadian, finishing eighth with 97.75 points.

Whistler, B.C., native Finn Finestone finished 13th (77.75), while Jacob Legault of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., also landed in the top 15 with 74.25 points.

Cameron Spalding (32.00) of Peterborough, Ont., and Francis Jobin (10.50) of Quebec City finished 31st and 47th, respectively.

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Best moments from Raptors' wild season-opening win over Cavs

    Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua