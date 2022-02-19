Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille.

The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match.

He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match.

The Canadian will face No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final of the ATP 250 hard-court event on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime beat Rublev in the semifinals at the Rotterdam Open last week, then downed the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final to capture his first title on the ATP Tour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press