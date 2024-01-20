Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Medvedev at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime's journey at the Australian Open ended in the third round after a straight-set loss of 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

Medvedev needed just over two hours to defeat Auger-Aliassime.

The third-seeded Russian will now face Nuno Borges in the fourth round after he downed the 13th-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov by 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

There are no Canadians left in the singles draws at Melbourne Park.

All eyes are now on Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of Montreal, who did not have to play their women's doubles match on Saturday.

The Canadian duo, who are the reigning U.S. Open champions and seeded fourth in Melbourne, advanced to the third round after the Russian pair of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova withdrew from the competition.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will face off against China's Hanyu Guo and Xinyu Jiang on Sunday.

In mixed doubles, Dabrowski and her American partner Nathaniel Lammons will take on Australia's Jamie Murray and Russia's Yana Sizikova in a second-round match on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press