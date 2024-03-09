Canada's Alphonso Davies leaves Bayern Munich game after taking boot to the face

MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies' first start since a knee injury lasted just 14 minutes Saturday when he took a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's 8-1 win over Mainz in Bundesliga play.

Davies was clipped in the face by Swiss defender Silvan Widmer's boot as they came together in a challenge for a high ball near midfield. There was no foul on the play as Widmer's boot came up as he lost balance after going for the ball.

After receiving treatment on the field, Davies headed straight for the locker-room. He was replaced by Raphael Guerreiro.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said after the match that Davies required dental work.

"He's at the dentist because he had a heavy hit there," Tuchel said through an interpreter, pointing to his mouth.

"We hope that it's not too bad," he added.

The 23-year-old left back from Edmonton strained a knee ligament strain during Bayern’s 3-1 home win against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Feb. 3. He had made two appearances off the bench since prior to Saturday,

It's not the first time the Canadian has taken a boot to the head. In October 2022, he suffered a "cranial bruise" in a 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

He returned to action a week later.

Davies has won 44 caps for Canada, which takes on Trinidad and Tobago on March 23 in Frisco, Texas., in a Copa America qualifying playoff.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024

The Canadian Press