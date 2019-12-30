Canada's Alexis Lafrenière not willing to risk further injury during World Juniors

The forward suffered his injury Saturday against Russia. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

Team Canada suffered a significant blow when forward Alexis Lafrenière suffered a knee injury on Saturday against the Russians, but the future star is not willing to sacrifice his career for an early return.

When asked about a potential returm before the Jan. 5 final of the 2020 World Junior Championship — if Canada makes it that far — Lafrenière’s agent, Emilie Castonguay, made it clear that they are being precautionary.

“It is simply too important. If there is any risk to aggravate the injury or expose a weakened knee to any further injury, he will not be taking that risk.” — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 30, 2019

The 18-year-old phenom and his agent are making sure to cover all their bases before any decision that could affect Lafrenière’s future.

In the long run, even if Canada is significantly weakened with his absence, the likely top pick at the 2020 NHL Draft will need to consider his future before jumping into action.

Especially after suffering such a frightful injury.

Alexis Lafreniere knee injury. Not good. pic.twitter.com/VSoxwII4tO — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) December 28, 2019

In his two games this tournament, Lafrenière has one goal and four assists — all earned during Canada’s impressive comeback win against the United States on Boxing Day.

Canada will play their final preliminary-round game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

