Canada's Alexis Lafrenière will reportedly return to action against Slovakia

Alexis Lafrenière is reportedly returning to the World Juniors. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Team Canada’s Alexis Lafrenière is reportedly set to return to the IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday for the team’s quarter-final matchup against Slovakia. according to Frank Seravalli of TSN.

Lafrenière has been out of action since suffering an injury to his knee in Canada’s 6-0 loss to Russia. Due to the injury, he has missed two of the squad’s tournament matches - a 4-1 win against Germany and a 7-2 win against the Czech Republic.

Prior to exiting during the game against Russia last Saturday, Lafrenière had recorded one goal and three assists at the tournament - all during the team’s 6-4 win over the United States of America.

His return is not only great news for Canada but obviously, for Lafrenière himself. Earlier in the tournament, it was reported that he would not risk further injury by playing at the World Juniors. With the 18-year-old reportedly coming back, it’s safe to assume that he will likely not be putting his knee at risk of any further injury.

Canada drew Slovakia in the quarters after clinching the top spot in Group B by defeating the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Slovakia earned three points during the round-robin, finishing fourth in Group A.

The match will take place at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday.

