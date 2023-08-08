Local favourite Raonic outlasts Tiafoe in opener at National Bank Open in Toronto

TORONTO — Canada's Milos Raonic made a triumphant return to his hometown tournament on Monday night, outlasting American Frances Tiafoe in an epic first-round encounter at the National Bank Open.

Raonic, from nearby Thornhill, Ont., lost a 20-minute tiebreaker on an unusual finish before rebounding for a 6-7 (12), 7-6 (4), 6-3 win to eliminate the No. 9 seed.

This is Raonic's third tournament appearance since returning to the ATP Tour in June after an injury absence of nearly two years.

He last played at Sobeys Stadium in 2018 and the partisan crowd showed him the love at every turn.

Tiafoe broke the Canadian in the opening game but Raonic found his form later in the set. He touched 229 km/h with his first serve at times and kept pace with the fleet-footed American.

Raonic later broke back to set up a tiebreaker that had several momentum swings. The Canadian had three chances to take the set, but it was Tiafoe who finally converted on his fifth set point.

On the deciding point, a Raonic return clipped the tape on top of the net and bounced on Tiafoe's side. The American lunged forward and made a cross-court winner.

However, Tiafoe grabbed the top of the net when his momentum took him forward, which would normally cost him the point.

The chair umpire ruled in Tiafoe's favour and a second on-court official confirmed the decision.

A Tennis Canada statement from tournament referee Tony Cho explained the ruling: "Tiafoe touched the area between the singles stick and net post. This area is considered a permanent fixture so not part of the net."

The partisan crowd at Sobeys Stadium voiced its disapproval and Raonic smashed his racket on the player's bench.

Raonic was able to reset and didn't let the frustration affect his performance. His serve was his main weapon as he finished with a 37-8 edge in aces.

Raonic called an injury timeout late in the second set to get treatment on his lower back. In the decider, he jumped out to a 3-0 lead before comfortably nailing down his third win of the season.

The former world No. 3 holds the No. 545 position in the current rankings after his long absence from tour. Raonic has been able to use his protected ranking for main-draw entries.

It was his first win over a top-10 opponent in three years. He was just short of his career high for aces in a match (38 in a best-of-three, 39 in a best-of-five).

Raonic has one of four wild-card berths for this week's 56-man singles competition. He will face Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the next round.

Earlier Monday, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., dropped a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 decision to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

Tiafoe was the only seed to fall in the first round.

American Tommy Paul, the No. 12 seed, beat Argentine qualifier Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the No. 15 seed, topped Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (2) and 16th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., was scheduled to play Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the late match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2023.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press