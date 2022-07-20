Canada's Aaron Brown sweats way to 200m final on sweltering night at athletics world

Canada's Aaron Brown advanced to the 200-metre final after finishing second in his heat on Tuesday with a time of 20.10. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters - image credit)

Canada's Aaron Brown is back in another final at the World Athletics Championships.

On a sweltering summer night in Eugene, Ore., with the temperature soaring above 30 degrees, and just a couple of days removed from competing in the men's 100-metre final, Brown burned up the track in the 200m semifinal.

His time of 20.10 in the last semifinal of the evening was enough to qualify for the final on Thursday night, placing him second behind Erriyon Knighton of the United States.

It's just the second time in Brown's career he's qualified for the 200m final at a world championship.

Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., in his world championship debut, was also attempting to punch a ticket into the final.

However, his time of 20.29 in the first semifinal evening was not enough, as he placed third in his heat.

At 30 years old, Brown calls himself a wiley veteran. And he's certainly been leaning on all of his years of experience in these worlds.

Just 24 hours earlier, on Monday night, Brown faced a bizarre situation while competing in his 200m heat.

When the gun sounded, Brown went to blast out of the blocks, but his blocks jumped out of the track and became unhinged — Brown fell to the track.

The official immediately stopped the race and brought the sprinters back to reset.

Brown, a five-time 200m national champion, needed to quickly compose himself and refocus. The second time they got off cleanly and Brown was able to finish second in the heat, qualifying him for Tuesday's semis.

After the race, Brown told CBC Sports he had never had that happen before in his career.

"Blocks slid back. I'm not sure how. I put them in the ground and then I don't know, it just slipped," he said in disbelief.

Brown said he had a little bit of a cramp after the fall but was able to get through the heats.

WATCH | What makes Damian Warner the world's best athlete:

Brown made his worlds debut in 2013. He was part of the bronze medal 4x100m relay team. He followed that up with another relay worlds bronze in 2015.

Story continues

He's also a two-time Olympic relay medallist, having won silver last year in Tokyo and bronze in Rio at the 2016 Olympics.

But for as much success as Brown has had internationally, it's a personal podium finish he so badly craves in the latter part of his career.

"I love running with my guys and being able to get on the podium and share that moment with my team and really the country because that's like an event for the country," Brown said.

"But it is different when it's Brown up there. It's just me because I know all the work that I put in for myself and everything that I've invested and all the people that believe in me and my talent and what I can achieve, my potential will be fulfilled if I'm able to get up there by myself."

Missing from the field was Canada's six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse. He withdrew from the 200m on Sunday evening.

De Grasse, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the event, tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time less than three weeks ago.

He had been suffering from a number of symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June.

De Grasse does plan to compete in the 4x100m relay at the end of the event.