CanadaHelps Hosts Toronto Charity Media Tour Amid Alarming Growth in Demand for Charitable Services

CanadaHelps
CanadaHelps Launching 12 Ways to Give Campaign

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 15, 2022 – CanadaHelps, the country's largest platform for donating and fundraising online, today released results from a new Ipsos poll that reveals staggering growth in demand for charitable services to help Canadians meet essential needs (including food, clothing, or shelter) amid rising interest rates, high inflation, and economic uncertainty.

At the same time, the charities that Canadians rely on are facing significant shortfalls in funding, placing ongoing operations at risk. To ensure charities have the funds needed to provide the critical services that Canadians need, today, CanadaHelps is launching a 12 Ways to Give campaign to bring awareness to the many ways Canadians can support registered charities in Canada. The campaign will be formally launched at a three-stop charity media tour in downtown Toronto.

Who:

  • A CanadaHelps spokesperson will participate in a media scrum and will be available for 1:1 interviews to discuss the Ipsos poll and the 12 Ways to Give campaign.

  • Spokespersons from the three charities will be on hand at their respective sites to discuss their fundraising plans for the upcoming holiday season, address the growing demand for their services and corresponding shortfalls in funding. These charities can provide a firsthand look at the critical work they are doing in their local community.

When:

  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
    10 a.m. - 2 p.m. EST
    Media are invited to attend any or all charity stops on the media tour.

Where:

  • 10:00 am | Children’s Book Bank | 585 Dundas Street, Suite 260 (in Daniels Spectrum) | Literacy development in low-income communities. The Children’s Book Bank was founded in 2008 to ensure that all children have access to books as increased literacy rates are linked to poverty reduction. The Children’s Book Bank reaches more families as a result of the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations who have donated funds, books, and their time.

  • 11:30 am | Fred Victor | 40 Oak Street | Food security and precarious housing support programs. Fred Victor is a social service charitable organization that fosters long-lasting and positive change in the lives of people facing homelessness living across Toronto. Every day, more than 3,000 people experiencing poverty and/or homelessness use their programs and services. With programs and services offered at more than 20 different sites across Toronto, the organization helps people rebuild their lives by offering: affordable housing, transitional housing, shelters, emergency respite site, food access services, job training and counselling, health information, community services, community mental health outreach, and specialized support programs.

  • 1:00 pm | Anishnawbe Health Foundation | Mobile Unit at Wigwamen Terrace, 14 Spadina Road | Helping Indigenous communities overcome barriers to health and living a good life, such as homelessness, poverty, trauma, abuse, and addiction. The mobile healing unit was developed in response to community need amid the pandemic. The team consists of a registered nurse extended class, social worker, and housing support worker. Care sites are identified throughout the Greater Toronto Area, where the risks of COVID-19 infection are most significant.

RSVP:

  • Media are asked to confirm their interest in attending one or more stops in the charity media tour by emailing media@canadahelps.org or calling Christy Laverty at 905-399-6827.

Resources:

  • Media resources – including b-roll, survey source data, images, spokesperson bio’s, and press releases – are available here for any media looking for additional insights, or for those who are unable to participate in the charity tour but would still like to cover the news.

  • Phone, Zoom, or Facetime interviews can also be booked with CanadaHelps and participating charities.

About CanadaHelps 

CanadaHelps is a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, it powers CanadaHelps.org, a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada, and UniteforChange.com, where Canadians can learn about causes and easily support the collective work of charities addressing a cause they care about. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 26,000 charities, and free training and education so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, more than 3.6 million people have given more than $2.3 billion through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Christy Laverty Boulevard Public Relations 905-399-6827 media@canadahelps.org


