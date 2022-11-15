Alphonso Davies in action for Bayern Munich against Inter Milan in the Champions League - Canada World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Shutterstock/Matteo Bazzi

Canada Soccer released a statement with less than a month to go before the World Cup in support of the pursuit of progress "regarding workers' rights and inclusivity" as the country continues to wrestle with their stance on taking part in the tournament in light of Qatar's human rights record.

Canada is set to confirm whether Ottawa will send a dignitary to the World Cup, following the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year.

The statement went on to highlight how Canada Soccer has been engaged with ensuring recent Qatar's labour reforms ''translate to tangible improvement" beyond the competition, having held discussions on this topic in Qatar at the Canadian Embassy in Doha, with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and with Amnesty International.

From a footballing perspective, Canada's World Cup ambitions were hit with a serious blow when they were drawn into Group F in April. In their first appearance in the competition in 36 years, the Maple Leafs will face two of the tournament's highest ranked teams, Fifa ranked No 2 Belgium, and 2018's finalists Croatia.

But Canada will not be without optimism; the side have made serious gains in international football since Englishman John Herdman started managing the team in 2018 – the Newcastle fan had previously been in charge of the country's women's team.

Now sitting 41st in Fifa's rankings, the team has also benefitted from the inauguration of a Canadian Premier League.

Herdman's side has just one match to play – an international friendly with Japan on November 17 – before getting their World Cup campaign under way against Belgium on November 23. Speaking recently, Herdman said: "This is the time for everyone to get behind football and unite because we can be a powerhouse."

Powerhouse or not, Canada will be the only team at the World Cup without a new shirt, something that their kit provider, Nike, has blamed on "a different development cycle".

Canada World Cup 2022 squad

Canada, led by captain Atiba Hutchinson, are a versatile blend of youth and experience, with Herdman not shying away from promoting young talents: Alistair Johnston, who plays for Montréal, has played almost every minute of qualification, only two years after playing at collegiate level.

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

Defenders: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forrest), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone)

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoillett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Liam Miller (FC Basel), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

Canada's World Cup side is defined by its promising youth, and the most dazzling amongst these players is almost certainly gifted winger Alphonso Davies. The most expensive Canadian player in history won the Champions League in 2020 with Bayern Munich, and is the face of Canada's footballing renaissance.

Maple Leafs fans might have taken a collective sharp intake of breath on November 5, when Davies came off injured against Hertha Berlin, but the thigh muscle tear the Bayern player suffered will only keep him out for the two remaining Bundesliga matches ahead of the break.

Fans will also be keeping an eye out for the Conacaf qualifiers' top scorer, Cyle Larin, who represents Club Brugge at club level, and Jonathan David, who won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2021.

Brighton fans will be familiar with London-born defender Sam Adekugbe, who played on loan at the south coast club in 2016/17.

What are Canada's fixtures?

What is Canada's World Cup record?

Canada have made only one appearance at a World Cup, in 1986, where they failed to make it out of the group stage after losses against France, Hungary, and the Soviet Union. They did not score a goal in any of those five matches.

The golden generation, however, have ushered in a new atmosphere of positivity around Qatar 2022, despite the challenges they face in a thorny group. Canada won the third round of Conacaf qualifiers, beating runners-up Mexico for the first time in more than 20 years, and so start the competition on a wave of confidence.

