Canada wins World Cup silver in women's eight rowing

LUCERNE, Switzerland — The Canadian women’s eight rowing crew captured silver at the World Cup III on Sunday.

The crew, which included three members (Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit) of Canada's 2020 Olympic gold-medal winning team, crossed the line in six minutes 8.09 seconds.

The Canadians finished just ahead of third-place Romania (6:08.19) but well back of the gold-medal winning Australians (6:06:51).

The silver in Lucerne was the first senior international medal for Alexis Cronk, Cassidy Deane, Kirsten Edwards, and Morgan Rosts.

Veterans Gabrielle Smith and Jessica Sevick, who together finished sixth in the women’s double sculls at the Tokyo Olympics, also shared in the victory after sliding onto the eight crew this season.

"It’s a different challenge trying to execute with nine people rather than two but it’s been super fun to learn from the other women and thrive off the different strengths in the boat,” said Smith. “The willingness within this crew to learn, be open-minded, and adapt together is our biggest strength.”

Three other Canadian crews also progressed to A finals on Sunday. Trevor Jones finished fourth in the men’s single final, while the men’s eight and women’s pair crews both finished sixth.

The women’s pair consisted of two under-23 athletes, Maya Meschkuleit and Leia Till, who will represent Canada at the World U23 Championships in Italy later this month.

"Getting the invite to race at World Cup 3 itself was tremendously exciting but making the A Final at our first senior event was an absolute honour,” said Meschkuleit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press