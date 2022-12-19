Canada wins way back into women's world junior curling championship

LOHJA, Finland — Emily Deschenes skipped Canada to an undefeated record at the world junior B women's curling championship Monday and secured her team's spot in the 2023 world junior championship.

Deschenes, vice Lauren Ferguson, second Alison Umlah and lead Cate Fitzgerald edged Scotland 5-4 in Monday's final to go 8-0.

Canadian women placing ninth in the 10-country 2022 world juniors meant the country had to earn its way back to the top-tier women's tournament via a 24-team qualifier in Lohja, Finland.

Deschenes had to finish in the top three for entry into the 2023 junior championship Feb. 25 to March 4 in Fuessen, Germany.

Canada scored four in the fourth end to defeat South Korea 6-4 earlier Monday.

Scotland and bronze medallist South Korea also secured their berths to join Norway, the U.S., Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Latvia and host Germany in Fuessen.

Deschenes is from Ottawa and her teammates are from Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press