Canada wins three more World Cup speedskating medals

Canada put up another three-medal performance in World Cup speedskating Sunday.

The national program finished second in a trio of races — Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., in the men's 500 metres, Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin in the women's mass start, and the men's team pursuit.

Dubreuil, who won bronze in the first men's 500 on Friday, finished in a time of 34.734 seconds. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama took first in 34.699 seconds, while teammate Wataru Morishige (34.746) was third.

The silver was Dubreuil's fifth consecutive podium finish at 500 metres on the international stage.

"I am very happy with my day today and my first World Cup (of the season) overall," he said in a Speed Skating Canada press release following the event in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland. "To be on the podium two times in two 500-metre races is not easy with the depth of this field."

Canada also won three medals on Friday, while Blondin and the women's team pursuit squad took gold Saturday.

Blondin spent most of the women's mass start Sunday jostling for position, and eventually outpaced Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida to capture her silver in eight minutes 25.490 seconds.

Dutch skater Irene Schouten (8:25.210) took gold, while Lollobrigida (8:25.650) grabbed bronze.

"There was lots of action going on in the middle of the race and I had to fight to keep in a good position," Blondin said. "But that's where I'm at my best, so I was right in my element."

Toronto's Jordan Belchos, Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., raced to a time of 3:45.763 for silver in the men's team pursuit. The Netherlands finished first in 3:44.567, while Japan (3:45.817) was third.

The silver equals the Canada's best result on the World Cup circuit last season.

"We skated really well and weren't far off from putting it all together," Belchos said. "I think we are absolutely capable of winning when we do."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.

