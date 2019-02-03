Canada wins gold in men's team relay at short track speedskating World Cup

DRESDEN, Germany — Canada won gold in the 5,000-metre men's relay on Sunday at a short-track speedskating World Cup.

Charle Cournoyer, Pascal Dion, Samuel Girard and Charles Hamelin completed the 45 laps in six minutes 44.646 seconds, ahead of Japan and Hungary. There was a close finish between Girard and the Chinese skater at the line but the team from China was penalized for impeding earlier in the race, securing Canada's victory.

"This was a great return to the top of the podium for the Canadian men's relay team," said Girard. "It's our first gold medal with Eric (Bedard) coaching the team, so we've achieved one of our top objectives."

The Canadians crossed the line in third place in the women's relay final, but were penalized for an arm push. The mixed relay team, skating in the B final after an untimely fall during the last laps of Saturday's semifinal race, finished seventh overall.

Cedrik Blais of Chateauguay, Que., also captured his first individual World Cup medal on Sunday, earning bronze in the men's 500. Blais kept pace with Korean gold and silver medalists Lim Hyo Jun and Hwang Dae Heon, stopping the clock in 40.344 to find his way onto the podium.

Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., finished fourth in the women's 500 and Hamelin, of Sainte-Julie, Que., lost his footing in the men's 1,000 and placed fifth.

The Canadian Press