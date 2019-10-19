Canada wins gold medal at mixed doubles curling world championship

ABERDEEN, Scotland — Canada beat Gemany 6-5 on Saturday to win its second straight gold medal at the world mixed curling championship.

Colin Kurz and his young Winnipeg-based team, representing Canada for the first time, scored two in the final end for a comeback win over Germany's Andy Kapp.

"World champion has a good ring to it," Kurz said. "We're very happy, it hasn't really sunk in yet, but it's kind of what we came here for. That we were able to achieve that I couldn't be happier for the team."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Canada started and finished the world championship with wins against Germany. The team opened round-robin play with a 6-3 victory.

Canada scored three points in the fifth end during Saturday's final before Kapp, a two-time world men's silver-medallist and three-time Olympian, replied with three in the sixth and stole a point in the seventh for a late-game lead. But Canada orchestrated the game-winning deuce in the final end.

"It was a good feeling seeing that rock come down and to know that we had it. I don't think I'll forget that feeling for a long time," Kurz said.

Canada is the first country to win back-to-back gold medals since the event began in 2015. The Canadians also became the second team to go undefeated at the event after Russia completed the feat in 2016.

Meghan Walter, the 17-year-old vice skip of the Canadian team, became the youngest player in history to ever win a world mixed gold medal.

Canada maintained its first overall spot in the world mixed curling rankings, based on four years' worth of results.

Canada defeated Norway's Ingvild Skaga 6-5 in the semifinal earlier in the day.

Norway later edge South Korea 6-5 for bronze.

The Canadian Press