Canada welcomed more Immigrants in 2021 than it has ever before in its history

Canada has welcomed 401,000 permanent residents in 2021. The historic high was announced by Immigration Minister Sean Fraser Thursday. The previous high was recorded in 1913.

“This is a historic moment for our country, as we welcome the highest number of newcomers in one year in our history” Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said. The target was set as part of the Immigration plan for 2021-2023 tabled in October, 2020.

The achievement is significant in the wake of the challenges caused by the pandemic. In 2020, the country admitted 184,500 permanent residents. "Canada is built on immigration, and we will continue to welcome the immigrants that Canada needs to succeed. I can’t wait to see the incredible contributions that our 401,000 new neighbours make in communities across the country,” Fraser added. Immigrants own one in 3 businesses, and account for 1 in 4 health care workers.

Staff at Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) also processed over half a million applications this year and brought more application processes online. "I want to thank all the employees in my department, especially our Operations Sector, who made this possible. Canada is built on immigration, and we will continue to welcome the immigrants that Canada needs to succeed," Fraser said. The Liberal government views immigration as part of the COVID-19 economic recovery. 75% of Canada's growth comes from Immigration.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter