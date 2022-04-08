Canada’s warmest air of 2022 arrives Friday before winter blasts back

We’re looking forward to the potential for Canada’s warmest temperatures of 2022 on Friday as a ridge of high pressure sends temperatures surging across the western Prairies. The warmth won’t last, however, as a pattern change will send the region plunging back into a spell of winterlike conditions next week. More on what to expect into next week, below.

FRIDAY: PLEASANT BUT SHORT-LIVED WARMTH SPREADS OVER ALBERTA

Alberta is on track to record Canada’s warmest temperature so far this year as a sharp ridge of high pressure builds over the province.

Sinking air beneath the high will help temperatures jump into the 20s for the southern half of Alberta, with readings potentially reaching the mid-20s for some communities.

Friday’s daytime highs will push 22°C in Calgary, 23°C in Lethbridge, and 24°C in Medicine Hat, all of which are more than twice as high as the seasonal high for the date in each community.

It’ll be a beautiful day to get out and enjoy the warmth while you can. The influence of the high pressure should keep conditions on the calmer side for Friday, with most regions experiencing a mix of clouds and sun during the day.

THIS WEEKEND AND BEYOND: A RAPID TURNAROUND AS A PATTERN CHANGE ARRIVES

A trough swinging over the West Coast will begin to arrive in Alberta overnight Friday into Saturday, bringing a rapid reversal in atmospheric fortunes as we head into the weekend.

We’ll see temperatures return to near seasonal on Saturday as a chance for scattered rain and snow showers spreads over the province. Conditions will slip below seasonal by Sunday, and it’s all downhill from there.

An extended period of near- to below-freezing air will arrive in Alberta as we head into next week. Calgary will struggle to crack the freezing mark during the day on Monday and Tuesday, which is a far cry from the city’s typical temperature of about 10°C for the middle of April.

The good news is that cold has a harder time hanging on against the slow but steady advance of warm air as we dive deeper into the spring months. It looks like milder Pacific air will return to the Prairies the week after next.

