Canada vs. USA: Canada shuts out USA in last preliminary game to finish first in Group A

Nothing better than closing out the 2019 IIHF World Championship preliminary round for the Canadians and the Americans than a matchup with some stakes. Unfortunately, this matchup was all Canada as they dominated from the get-go and defeated the Americans 3-0.

Canada finishes atop Group A and will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Kosice, Slovakia. The United States finished fourth and will now have to travel to Bratislava, Slovakia to compete against the undefeated — and absolutely dominating — Russians.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, who opened the scoring one minute into Monday's win over Denmark, scored less than two minutes into Tuesday's contest — in a similar fashion as well. Kyle Turris and Jared McCann also netted goals.

Matt Murray stopped all 28 shots he saw, including a fantastic stop on James van Riemsdyk late in the third period. Cory Schneider, who got the nod for USA Hockey, stopped 33 of 36 shots. Both netminders were honored as their respective teams player of the game.

Canada's schedule, scores: How to watch, live stream 2019 men's hockey world championship

The United States lost Dylan Larkin in the first period as he took a slapshot off his midsection or groin and appeared to be in severe pain on the bench.

Johnny Gaudreau returned to the Americans lineup — missing the previous two games with an injury — and Zach Werenski, just off the plane, slotted in on the blueline. Jack Hughes, the expected No. 1 pick in the NHL Entry Draft next month was scratched in this game.

The Canadians have now won 41 of the last 47 meetings and avenge two losses in last years tournament — which also included the bronze medal game.

In the other quarterfinals, it'll be the Czech Republic vs. Germany and a battle of Scandinavia — Sweden vs. Finland.

Canada vs. United States: Scores, highlights from 2019 world championship

(All times Eastern)

Final score: Canada 3, USA 0

4:20 p.m. — Matt Murray with a big save on James van Riemsdyk who clips him in the head after he is hit by Darnell Nurse. Murray is slow to get up and, while he waved to the bench that he was OK when the puck was going up the ice, was seen hunched over in the crease at times. The Penguins netminder has a history of concussions.

4:19 p.m. — Great scoring chance by Jack Eichel that just nicks the left shoulder of Matt Murray and goes into the netting.

4:19 p.m. — Jonathan Marchessault called for hooking. USA Hockey goes to the power play.

4:12 p.m. — Third period has been less physical as both teams look to get through the game without another injury.

3:58 p.m. — Patrick Kane takes a hooking penalty. Canada heads to the power play.

3:53 p.m. — Third period underway.

3:50 p.m. — If the score stays the same in this game and Sweden vs. Russia, which is currently 6-1 Russia, Canada would play Switzerland and the United States would play Russia. FYI, Russia is undefeated and entering Tuesday outscored opponents 29-3 in their first six games.

Second period: Canada 3, United States 0

3:30 p.m. — On the play, Derek Ryan went hard into Kyle Turris down in the Canadians end and had trouble getting back into the play. He's shown on the bench with a bloody mouth.

3:30 p.m. — GOAL. Spoke too soon because, just like that, it's 3-0 Canada. Jared McCann scores from the slot. Canada leads 3-0.

3:29 p.m. — NO GOAL . Referee's call on the ice stands and we're still at Canada 2, USA 0.

3:28 p.m. — Darnell Nurse shot from the point is deflected in by Mark Stone's stick but definitely looks like he knocks it down above the crossbar. The goal is being reviewed.

3:25 p.m. — Adam Fox has not seen any ice time in this game as the seventh defenseman for USA Hockey.

3:21 p.m. — USA cannot capitalize on the man advantage.

3:18 p.m. — Anthony Mantha hits Colin White in the head and, per IIHF rules, gets a two-minute minor penalty and a 10-minute misconduct. He will sit for the rest of the period. USA, the second-best power play in the tourney, now gets a chance to get back in the game.

3:17 p.m. — Quinn Hughes finds Vatrano right out of the penalty who breaks in all alone but rings it right off the left goal post.

3:14 p.m. — Frank Vatrano called for roughing and sends the tournament's top power play to work.

3:10 p.m. — Solid scoring chances for both teams off the rush but neither team can knock one in.

3:07 p.m. — Americans doing a better job of controlling the puck in the Canadians' end but every shot is blocked.

3:05 p.m. — USA with a 3-on-2 and Zach Werenski shoots one off the outside of the pipe.

3:02 p.m. — Second period is underway.

3:02 p.m. — Dylan Larkin has not returned for the second period.

First period: Canada 2, USA 0

2:45 p.m. — Larkin goes to the locker room.

2:43 p.m. — Dylan Larkin gets drilled by a shot off the faceoff and goes down hard. He immediately goes to the bench and stays down for quite a while.

2:34 p.m. — Big block by Darnell Nurse on a one-timer from Alex DeBrincat.

2:27 p.m. — GOAL. James van Riemsdyk gets his pocket picked at the Canadian blueline by Anthony Mantha who breaks out 2-on-1 with Kyle Turris. Mantha feeds Kyle Turris for the easy goal. Canada leads 2-0.

2:20 p.m. — Canada rings one off the goal post. It's all Canada early on.

2:20 p.m. — Dubois scored a pretty similar goal in Monday's matchup with Denmark.

2:17 p.m. — GOAL. That was quick. Just 1:49 into the game and it's Pierre-Luc Dubois off the Mark Stone pass. Canada leads 1-0.

2:15 p.m. — Game on!

Pregame

2:13 p.m. — USA is ready too.

LET'S GO, BOYS! #TeamUSA



1:53 p.m. — Canada's lineup.

3⃣0⃣ minutes from in the prelim closer.



1:46 p.m. — Canada is ready to go

1:15 p.m. — USA lineup

