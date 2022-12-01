Canada vs Morocco LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Canada vs Morocco!

Canada will play their final World Cup game until 2026 against Morocco today. While the Maple Leafs have impressed during their first appearance at a finals since 1986, two losses against Croatia and Belgium mean they can no longer progress from the group stage. While that is disappointing of course, Alphonso Davies and company certainly have the quality to make a statement on the way out at least.

For Morocco, a draw would be enough to send them through into the last 16 for only the second time in their history. Walid Regragui’s team have impressed themselves, looking hard to break down and boasting some big attacking names to make an impact. In some circles, they are even being tipped as dark horses.

On paper, this feels like a fun game. Some brilliant attacking names on offer in a relatively pressure-free environment, keep across all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Canada vs Morocco latest news

Confirmed Canada lineup

Confirmed Morocco lineup

Kick-off time and venue: Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm GMT

TV channel and live stream: BBC

Prediction: Canada win

Canada - Morocco

Unwanted record for Canada?

14:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Another loss would see Canada match El Salvador’s record as having lost all six of their first World Cup matches, obviously stretching back to 1986.

New territory

13:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Interestingly, this is the first meeting between Canada and Morocco.

13:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nora Fatehi is going to have seriously split allegiances for Morocco v Canada... 😅#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022

Confirmed Canada lineup

13:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Story continues

Latest odds

13:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair: Canada vs Morocco

Canada: 15/4

Draw: 5/2

Morocco: 4/5

Walid Regragui: Morocco are fighting for Africa

13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Obviously, Morocco is my priority,” he said.

“But we’re also African, as Senegal are, as Ghana are, as Cameroon and Tunisia are, so we hope to fly the flag of African football high. Often, we’ve been described as being ‘sub-par’, that somehow African football wasn’t as good as elsewhere.”

(Getty Images)

When did Morocco last qualify for the World Cup knockout rounds?

13:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

You have to go as far back as 1986 to find the last time Morocco made it into the knockout rounds.

Confirmed Morocco lineup

13:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

What do Morocco need to qualify?

13:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

All Morocco need to do is avoid defeat to Canada and even that might not matter should Belgium fail to beat Croatia.

Good news for Morocco

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Noussair Mazraoui is set to start at left-back having overcome the injury scare he suffered in the opening match against Croatia.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Walid Regragui hails Sofyan Amrabat after World Cup heroics

13:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Morocco manager has been delighted with Amrabat’s performances.

Linked with Tottenham back in January, the Fiorentina star could be set for a move.

“Trust me, Amrabat is a world-class player. He is a ‘key’ player in my plans,” said Regragui.

“I expect him to move to one of the major European clubs after the World Cup.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Alphonso Davies sends message to Canada fans

12:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Bayern Munich star is reflecting on Canada’s World Cup journey.

“Scoring that first goal against Croatia was truly an amazing feeling,” he said.

“Despite me missing that penalty against Belgium, I had to keep my head up, keep my motivation high. Excellent play from everybody.”

(AP)

John Herdman: Canada won’t change

12:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

John Herdman insists his Canada side won’t be changing their style of play despite losing twice.

“Football people were wondering how we were going to show up,” said Herdman.

“I think we showed up on the front foot and that will be our approach again.

“We will stay committed to our identity and we will go into this match with an opportunity to make some more history.”

(REUTERS)

Walid Regragui sends message to Canada

12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Walid Regragui insists his Morocco team will not be playing for a draw today.

“We are coming up against a team with nothing to lose,” said Regragui.

“They will be giving it everything right up until the final whistle.

“If we are looking for the draw, that would be a mistake. It would be an error to go into the match thinking you only need to give 20 or 30% because the draw is fine for us.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Belgium 0-2 Morocco: Ziyech stars as Atlas Lions earn famous win

12:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Morocco won a game at the World Cup for the first time in 24 years with a superb performance to beat Belgium 2-0 on Sunday.

Both teams were without key players as Romelu Lukaku remained unfit to start for Belgium and Moroccan goalkeeper Bono pulled out seemingly feeling unwell after the national anthems.

Early Morocco intent gave way to Belgium starting to dominate, Michy Batshuayi denied by substitute goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui in a one-on-one.

But the Red Devils failed to create serious chances and began to slip into a similar lacklustre performance that they put in against Canada to open their tournament.

Read our full match report here!

(Getty Images)

Prediction: Canada to win

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

With the Atlas Lions under so much pressure, it is not hard to see them cracking to allow their opponents a famous, if slightly futile, first World Cup win.

A 2-1 Canada win.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Morocco team news: Hakimi a concern

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Achraf Hakimi came off early for Morocco against Belgium and will be monitored before this match.

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal came off the bench to score in that win but an unchanged line-up, if possible, is most likely.

(Getty Images)

Canada team news: Changes expected

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

John Herdman should make changes to the Maple Leafs line-up for this final game.

Junior Hoilett, Ismael Kone and Jonathan Osorio will compete to start while star forward Jonathan David has underwhelmed at the World Cup.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Canada vs Morocco

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 2.45pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

12:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Morocco’s clash with Canada.

Kick-off inside Al Thumama Stadium is at 3pm GMT.