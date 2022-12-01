Canada vs Morocco lineups: Predicted XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for World Cup 2022 game today

Morocco are today set to keep faith with pretty much the same side that beat Belgium as they face Canada and look to seal their place in the World Cup last-16.

The North African side sit second in Group F after that victory, level on points with Croatia but with a slightly inferior goal difference. Victory over Canada would confirm their spot in the knockout stages, and could be enough to secure top spot and avoid a potential last-16 clash against Spain.

Achraf Hakimi came off in the second half against Belgium but it is not expected to be an issue that keeps him out of this match, with Noussair Mazraoui set to start at left-back having overcome the injury scare he suffered in the opening match against Croatia.

Zakaria Aboukhlal came off the bench to score late last time out, but it’s likely not enough to earn him a place in the starting lineup.

As for Canada, their World Cup hopes are over after two defeats have left them bottom of the group and unable to reach the knockout stages.

Junior Hoilett dropped out of the starting lineup against Croatia having started the tournament and will be hope to return for his country’s final match, while Jonathan David will be looking to finish on a high after a largely underwhelming tournament.

Ismael Kone is one of those who could well start should changes be made, having made a couple of cameos off the bench in the first two group-stage matches.

Alphonso Davies has scored Canada’s only goal in Qatar so far and will need to be at his best if his side are to get a result that their performances so far have deserved.

Predicted Canada XI: Borjan; Johnston, Vitoria, Miller; Laryea, Kone, Eustaquio, Davies; Buchanan, Hoilett, David

Predicted Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal