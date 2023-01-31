Canada’s Unions Welcome Improved Long-Term Care Standard — But Demand an end to For-Profit Care

Canadian Labour Congress
·2 min read
Canadian Labour Congress
Canadian Labour Congress

Le français suit

OTTAWA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions welcome improvements to the National Long-Term Care Services Standard but they must be even stronger. The standard released today focus on resident-centered care, a model of senior care that is accommodating and respectful of the resident’s personal wishes and that works directly with the health workers providing the care.

“We are happy to see the government prescribe a new standard that mean residents should be able to live in long-term care residences where they will receive the care they deserve,” said Bea Bruske, Canadian Labour Congress President. “But today's announcement provides no mandatory obligation to use the new standard,” added Bruske.

A week from today, the Prime Minister will be meeting with the premiers to talk about health care funding. Canada’s unions believe it is crucial that long-term care be brought entirely into the public system and regulated under the Canada Health Act.

“In the first months of the pandemic, more than 81 percent of COVID-19 deaths were in long-term care and retirement homes. It is a tragedy,” said Bruske. “We need the government to act urgently to put a stop to for-profit ownership of long-term care homes. For-profit long-term care homes have fewer staff, fewer hours of care per resident per day, lower pay, and more job insecurity,” added Bruske.

Another pressing issue is the shortage of staff in long-term care homes. More for-profit residences will not solve staffing issues, they will only take care workers out of the public system into the private sector.

Canada’s unions are urging the government to act on its promise to table a Safe Long-Term Care Act to ensure that seniors are guaranteed the care they deserve, no matter where they live.

“Governments should keep seniors safe by removing for-profit corporations from the sector, requiring proper staffing and health and safety protections for workers, and raising wages and benefits as well as providing pension plans for long-term care workers,” added Bruske. “This is about strengthening and expanding our public care system—ultimately improving access for Canadians.”

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426


Latest Stories

  • While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care

    The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting

  • Jonnie Irwin asks fans not to worry as he shares terminal cancer update

    ‘For those who are worried that I’m starving myself, don’t worry. I’m not,’ Irwin wrote

  • Boy dies of cancer after doctors dismissed mother’s warnings six times

    Rayhan Majid, aged four, died after doctors discovered an aggressive tumour on his brainstem. His mother Nadia says she knew his sickness wasn’t normal

  • Tori Spelling Enjoys Night Out with Her Mom and Daughters at Mean Girls : 'We Had the Best Time'

    Tori Spelling brought her mom Candy Spelling and two daughters, Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, to see the closing night of Mean Girls on Broadway in Hollywood

  • After 73 years of marriage, this couple is forced to live apart

    An Ottawa couple has had to live in separate care facilities for 19 months despite their children's efforts to reunite them, a situation one expert calls a "human tragedy." Their daughter Cynthia Hooper said she's concerned about the effect the separation is having on the cognitive health of her parents, John and Gwen Hooper. Her father, in particular, has suffered cognitive decline. "Whenever he's agitated, he often, often calls out my mother's name," Cynthia said. "It's heart-wrenching that af

  • Shania Twain Recalls Being Airlifted to Hospital During 'Nightmare' Battle with Pneumonia, COVID

    "It was like science fiction," the country singer said of the experience of being airlifted to hospital in a new interview with The Mirror

  • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith opposes assisted-dying expansion as Ottawa eyes delay

    OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says the province objects to Ottawa's plan to extend eligibility for medically assisted death to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. An update to assisted-dying law passed in 2021 included a two-year sunset clause that would see the expansion take effect this March. Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is now seeking further delay because he says there are concerns that health-care systems might not be prepared, and the L

  • Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs in Gym Selfie After Denying Ozempic Use and Tummy Tuck

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star previously shut down critics who accused her of using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss

  • Canada Health Act should be used more aggressively: Singh

    Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the federal Liberal government should be using the Canada Health Act more aggressively to challenge the privatization of health care. He says that investing in a parallel private system would hurt Canadian public health care.

  • WHO decided the COVID-19 global emergency isn't over. What happens next?

    OTTAWA — The World Health Organization decided Monday not to end to the COVID-19 global public health emergency it declared three years ago, even though the pandemic has reached what the international body calls an "inflection point." Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, said Monday "there is no doubt that we're in a far better situation now" than a year ago, when the highly transmissible Omicron variant was at its peak. But Tedros warned that in the last eight weeks, at

  • N.L. needs to rethink its alcohol culture in wake of new consumption guidelines: Fitzgerald

    Canada's new guidelines on alcohol consumption were a welcome sight for some medical professionals, says Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health. Two weeks ago, the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction released its latest report on the dangers of drinking alcohol and its associated health risks. "We were really quite happy to see this guidance come out. I really like the way they framed it as being guidance on alcohol and health," Fitzgerald s

  • Scenes outside pharmacies could foreshadow next phase in U.S. abortion battle

    We're about to witness a tangible example of what the coming generation of abortion battles might look like in a post-Roe v. Wade United States. The scene: Local drugstores. In the coming days and weeks, anti-abortion activists are set to protest across the U.S. outside dozens of pharmacies whose chains intend to sell abortion pills. It's their attempt to recreate the familiar decades-long demonstration scenes outside abortion clinics, updated to a new target. Different groups plan to stand outs

  • 14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

    A pancreatic Cancer UK specialist nurse outlines easy-to-ignore signs of the disease

  • NDP health critic takes aim at UCP decision to contract out surgeries

    Health Minister Jason Copping announced last week a contract with Canadian Surgery Solutions to provide 3,000 orthopedic surgeries, which he claimed will free up spaces in hospitals and reduce wait times. Opposition NDP health critic David Shepherd, on the other hand, doesn’t believe contracting more surgeries into private facilities is the right step forward. “The big issue is not about infrastructure or physical capacity. The main challenge we have right now is the lack of staff needed to perf

  • 6 invisible things that might be putting your heart health at risk

    Could you be at risk of developing cardiovascular disease without knowing it? To mark February’s Heart Month, Abi Jackson talks to some experts.

  • Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about

    Infectious disease experts remain vigilant for signs of next major outbreak

  • Paul Burrell emotional as he reveals cancer diagnosis on TV

    The former royal butler revealed hormone therapy was making him feel tired, weak and suffer hot flushes.

  • Covid-19 pandemic has entered a 'transition point,' WHO announces

    WHO Says COVID-19, Pandemic Has Reached , a 'Transition Point".On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that while COVID-19 remains a public health emergency, the pandemic has reached a "transition point.".On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that while COVID-19 remains a public health emergency, the pandemic has reached a "transition point.".ABC reports that the WHO said that its International Regulations Emergency Committee had met on January 27 to analyze data on the current state of the pandemic. .According to a statement, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, "acknowledges the Committee's views that the COVID-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point.".According to a statement, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, "acknowledges the Committee's views that the COVID-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point.".The statement continues to say that the WHO , "appreciates the advice of the Committee to navigate this transition carefully and mitigate the potential negative consequences.".ABC spoke with Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, to weigh in on the WHO's announcement.What we have to remember is the pandemic won't end on a given day. , Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, via ABC.The metrics around cases, hospitalizations and deaths are painting a more optimistic picture and we're seeing more countries getting out of this acute phase, Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, via ABC.However, Brownstein also cautioned that the threat of COVID remains very real, with deaths from COVID still twice as high as those from the flu. .While speaking at the WHO meeting, Tedros encouraged more countries to increase testing and use antivirals early on those who test positive for COVID.While speaking at the WHO meeting, Tedros encouraged more countries to increase testing and use antivirals early on those who test positive for COVID

  • New mum’s 'excruciating migraines' turned out to be a fast-growing brain tumour

    Abi Naylor had only just given birth to her son when she began suffering from painful migraines, then within days could 'barely walk or see'.

  • Weak immune system? Government offers advice to help at-risk people avoid COVID-19 infections

    The Food and Drug Administration officially announced that Evusheld is no longer authorized to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in the US.