Canada’s Unions Stand in Solidarity With Ukraine and Condemn Unprovoked Russian Aggression

“The world is watching with horror as Russia launches an unjustified attack on Ukraine and its people. Canada’s unions condemn this unprovoked act of aggression and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who now face violence, hardship and an uncertain future.

“Russia’s military assault will mean a terrible loss of life and will destabilize the lives of people throughout the region. Reverberations will be felt around the world.

“We are concerned about civilian casualties and a massive displacement of people trying to flee the violence. As essential public services are disrupted and civil infrastructure destroyed, the urgent need for humanitarian assistance grows. It is vital that international agencies are allowed access so they can provide humanitarian assistance to the people affected.

“We call on Canada’s government to open our country’s doors to those fleeing the conflict, including through visa-free access for Ukrainians, and provide substantial humanitarian aid to these victims of Russian hostility.

“We further urge our government to work with like-minded multilateral organizations to press Russia to end hostilities, adhere to international human rights obligations and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The international community must stand united in the cause of peace for a free and sovereign Ukraine.”

“This attack reminds us again of the dangers posed by tyrants and autocrats to all of us who value democracy. Ukrainians are now once again being called on to defend their right to self-determination. Canada’s unions stand in solidarity with Ukrainian workers and families who want peace.

“Canada’s unions also reach out in solidarity to our nation’s proud Ukrainian-Canadian community, who fear today for the safety of family and friends tragically caught up in Russia’s armed confrontation.

