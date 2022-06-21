Canada, U.S. settle for U-20 CONCACAF tie

·1 min read

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Canada went fishing for a pivotal win Monday in the CONCACAF Under-20 men's soccer championship, but despite earning a 2-2 tie they ended up talking about the big one that got away.

Canada let two one-goal leads slip against the United States, but still earned an important point in their four-team pool that includes Cuba and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Lowell Wright of Canada opened scoring with a goal in the 15th minute, but Jack McGlynn notched the equalizer in the 53rd minute. Canada went up 2-1 in the 69th minute when Michael Halliday got credit for an America own goal. That lead only stood up for three minutes as Cade Cowell scored for the U.S.

The U.S. outshot Canada 18-5, and had the ball 62 per cent of the time.

Canada opened pool play with a 1-0 loss to Cuba, while the U.S. thumped St. Kitts and Nevis 10-0. On Wednesday, Canada will play St. Kitts and Nevis, while the U.S. will play Cuba. The top three teams will advance to the Round of 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022

The Canadian Press

