Canada and the U.S. put tariff threats on ice, but expect more trade uncertainty amid COVID-19

In the end, the great tariff war of 2020 didn't last long. Just as Canada was about to announce its own round of tariffs on products made with American aluminum, the Americans announced Tuesday that a deal had been reached.

But the whole ordeal serves as a reminder of two key things: Tariffs may be dumb, but that doesn't mean they're going away any time soon.

Why are they dumb? Perhaps Canada's deputy prime minister put it best:

"The U.S. is taking the absurd decision to harm its own people at a time when its economy is suffering the deepest crisis since the Great Depression," Chrystia Freeland said after the U.S. imposed the latest tariffs in August that would have placed a 10 per cent levy on Canadian aluminum imports.

"Any American who buys a can of beer or a soda or a car or a bike will suffer."

So, the good news for people on both sides of the border is that Freeland was not in the end compelled to introduce her own tariffs, because they would have been just as harmful to Canadians.

Remember, a tariff is just a fancy word for a tax. And their efficacy has been debated for more than a century. Any Canadian tariffs on American imports would have forced Canadian consumers to pay more for products hit by the measure — just as the U.S. tariffs would have driven up the cost of everything from beer to cars by forcing American consumers to pay a tax on products made with Canadian aluminum.

View photos Shannon VanRaes/Bloomberg More

"It really makes no sense whatsoever, if you think about it," trade lawyer Mark Warner said of the very notion of retaliatory tariffs.

Warner, principal of Toronto-based firm MAAW Law, said retaliatory tariffs make a certain amount of sense from a political standpoint. He said Canadians felt wronged by the U.S. measures against aluminum imports.

"It hurts our sense of ego and our sense of fair play," he said. "So we retaliate by putting tariffs on American exports to us, so Canadians pay for it."

Americans got what they wanted

In the end, Warner said, the Americans seem to have accomplished what they really wanted — which is a limit on the amount of aluminum Canadian producers can ship into the U.S. as part of the deal.

"It's face saving on both sides," he said. "The Americans get a quota, the Canadians get the tariffs dropped. But remember the Americans wanted the quota to begin with."

But even if the tit-for-tat measures are no longer in play, some economists feel the distortion from the threat of tariffs will be felt for a long time to come.

"This volatility, this is here to stay," said Frances Donald, managing director and chief economist with Manulife Investment Management.

View photos James MacDonald/Bloomberg More

Story continues