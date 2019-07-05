Canada U-20 women's team to tour England in advance of World Cup qualifier

TORONTO — Canada will kick off preparations for the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship with a three-match tour of England.

The Canadian women will face England on July 9 and 16 at St. George's Park in Burton with a July 13 game against Northern Ireland at Harrison Park in Staffordshire.

Canada is preparing for the CONCACAF qualifier, whose venue and dates have yet to be finalized, for next year's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Michael Norris will serve as coach on tour with Rhian Wilkinson and Tania Singfield (goalkeeper coach) as his assistants.

The Canada squad features 13 players who have taken part at a FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with 10 having helped Canada finish fourth at last year's U-17 tournament in Uruguay.

Defender Emma Regan has won one cap for the senior team. The roster also includes 16-year-old midfielder Lara Kazandjian.

Canada failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France. It did not advance out of the group stage at the 2016 tournament in Papua New Guinea.

Canada Roster

Goalkeepers: Anna Karpenko, Vaughan SC & Ontario Super REX; Kayza Massey, Ottawa South United SC & Ontario Super REX.

Defenders: Emma Regan, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Ashley Cathro, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Maya Antoine, Vaughan SC & Ontario Super REX; Jade Rose, Unionville Milliken SC & Ontario Super REX; Julianne Vallerand, AS Varennes; Elisabeth Tse, CS Phenix des Rivieres de Quebec; Joanna Verzosa-Dolezal, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite.

Midfielders: Marika Guay, CS Lakeshore; Caitlin Shaw, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Lara Kazandjian, CS Lakeshore; Chloe Minas, CS Monteuil Laval.

Forwards: Jessica De Filippo, CS Lakeshore; Tanya Boychuk, FC Edmonton REX; Kaila Novak, FC London Academy & Ontario Super REX; Aaliyah Scott, Markham SC & Ontario Super REX; Shana Flynn, Unionville-Milliken SC & Ontario Super REX; Andersen Williams, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Aleisha Ganief, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite.

