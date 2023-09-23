Canada’s Tyler Mislawchuk posts career-best eighth at World Triathlon Championship

PONTEVEDRA, Spain — Winnipeg's Tyler Mislawchuk achieved his best-ever Olympic distance triathlon result with an eighth-place finish at the World Triathlon Championship on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Mislawchuk finished the challenging 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike and 10-kilometre run in 1:43:09.

France's Dorian Coninx claimed the World Championship title in a thrilling conclusion edging Germany's Tim Hellwig and France's Pierre Le Corre in a photo finish. Each of the top-three were clocked at 1:42:22 while lurching to the line.

Hellwig claimed silver while Le Corre settled for bronze.

Mislawchuk came out of the water on Saturday following a two-lap swim in 15th spot, 18 seconds back of the front-runners. He headed into the four-lap run course through Pontevedra, just four seconds back of the leader.

Fellow Canadians Charles Paquet, of Port Cartier, Que., finished 24th, and Brock Hoel, of West Kelowna, B.C., was 47th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press