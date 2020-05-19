Canada turns to U.S. Navy for help recovering downed military helicopter

OTTAWA — The Canadian Armed Forces is turning to the U.S. Navy for help finding and recovering the wreckage of a Cyclone helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece last month, killing six service members and raising questions about the rest of the helicopter fleet.

Senior military commanders detailed the plan to recover the helicopter known as Stalker 22 during a briefing Tuesday, noting the Canadian military does not have the capability to recover the helicopter from under about 3,000 metres of water.

The helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea on April 29 within sight of the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton while participating in a NATO training mission. The remains of two Armed Forces members on board have been recovered, while four others are missing and presumed dead.

The decision to find and recover the wreckage was made soon after the crash, said Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command. The purpose was twofold: to recover the bodies of anyone still on board and to better understand why the Cyclone went down.

While the Cyclone's flight-data and voice recorders were recovered after breaking away from the helicopter when it hit the water and are now being analyzed by the National Research Council, experts have said examining the main wreckage could provide important clues.

"We've determined that the most rapid response capability was resident in the U.S. Navy," Rouleau said during a briefing on Parliament Hill.

"Speed in this search and recovery is very important for a number of reasons. The first is for the families. The second relates to our CAF ethos: We do not leave our fallen behind. And the third reason is because the environment will degrade evidence over time."

While the Royal Canadian Air Force has already started to fly U.S. experts and equipment to Greece in preparation for the mission, the recovery operation won't begin in earnest until next week.

The plan is to use a specialized U.S. Navy drone launched from a civilian supply ship once both are near the crash site, where the hope is that the Cyclone's locator beacon will still be working. Five Canadian military members will be on board to lead the mission.

While military officials said they have not been told to limit the search because of time or money, they nonetheless warned that it will be extremely complicated.

"An operation of this nature is not without challenges, and factors like weather and sea-state could cause delays," said Rear Admiral Craig Baines, commander of Maritime Atlantic Forces.

"It goes without saying that until our team is on site and the search begins, we cannot speculate on what they may or may not find or how long the operation will ultimately take."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press