World leaders rush to congratulate Joe Biden

World leaders rushed to congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden after

Mr Trudeau also congratulated Kamala Harris, his running mate, who will become the first woman, the first Black American and the first American of Asian descent to serve as vice president, the country’s No. 2 office.

In a statement the Canadian leader said he would work with the United States to “advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world”.

He noticeably made no mention of current US President Donald Trump, with whom he had an often-troubled relationship.

On Twitter the Canadian leader added “Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.

Several major television networks had declared Mr Biden’s win after a nail-biting ballot count saw him push ahead in key swing states.

“I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris,” Mr Biden said on Twitter.

However incumbent President Donald Trump has made repeated claims of electoral fraud and stated that he has in fact won. He immediately accused Mr Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner”.

“This election is far from over,” he said in a statement.

View photos Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump Getty Images Getty Images More

Most leaders of western European nations considered long-time allies of the U.S. were elated by the defeat of Mr Trump, with whom they have clashed on security, trade, and numerous multilateral matters, including Washington’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accords. During Nato and G7 summits, Mr Trump has repeatedly insulted fellow leaders, hectored officials behind closed doors, and occasionally stormed out of meetings.

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

“Good that there’s finally a clear result,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas also said on the social media platform adding “We look forward to working with the next US administration.”

While the German finance minister Olaf Scholz, called it a “new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations”.

In Spain foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya celebrated the “record citizen participation” in the elections as well as the historic appointment of the US’s first ever female Vice President.

Irish President Michael D Higgins, meanwhile said he looked forward to working together “to rebuild the much-needed trust in the methods and institutions of national and international solidarity and co-operation.”

“That solidarity is indispensable if we are to address the urgent challenges of our time,” he added.

Greece quickly congratulated Mr Biden, while Turkey, which enjoyed exceptionally warm ties to the White House under Mr Trump, initially stayed mum. The two countries are locked in a dispute over gas drilling and territorial boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, and European officials have accused Washington of allowing what they describe as Ankara’s belligerence, “Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a Tweet. “I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”

Story continues