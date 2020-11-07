World leaders rush to congratulate Joe Biden

World leaders rushed to congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden after
Mr Trudeau also congratulated Kamala Harris, his running mate, who will become the first woman, the first Black American and the first American of Asian descent to serve as vice president, the country’s No. 2 office.
In a statement the Canadian leader said he would work with the United States to “advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world”.
He noticeably made no mention of current US President Donald Trump, with whom he had an often-troubled relationship.
On Twitter the Canadian leader added “Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.
Several major television networks had declared Mr Biden’s win after a nail-biting ballot count saw him push ahead in key swing states.
“I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris,” Mr Biden said on Twitter.
However incumbent President Donald Trump has made repeated claims of electoral fraud and stated that he has in fact won. He immediately accused Mr Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner”.
“This election is far from over,” he said in a statement.
Most leaders of western European nations considered long-time allies of the U.S. were elated by the defeat of Mr Trump, with whom they have clashed on security, trade, and numerous multilateral matters, including Washington’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accords. During Nato and G7 summits, Mr Trump has repeatedly insulted fellow leaders, hectored officials behind closed doors, and occasionally stormed out of meetings.
“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.
“Good that there’s finally a clear result,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas also said on the social media platform adding “We look forward to working with the next US administration.”
While the German finance minister Olaf Scholz, called it a “new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations”.
In Spain foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya celebrated the “record citizen participation” in the elections as well as the historic appointment of the US’s first ever female Vice President.
Irish President Michael D Higgins, meanwhile said he looked forward to working together “to rebuild the much-needed trust in the methods and institutions of national and international solidarity and co-operation.”
“That solidarity is indispensable if we are to address the urgent challenges of our time,” he added.
Greece quickly congratulated Mr Biden, while Turkey, which enjoyed exceptionally warm ties to the White House under Mr Trump, initially stayed mum. The two countries are locked in a dispute over gas drilling and territorial boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, and European officials have accused Washington of allowing what they describe as Ankara’s belligerence, “Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a Tweet. “I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”
One senior French diplomat described the mood within the establishment as elated, after the last four years he said were agonising and traumatic. Among the European priorities now are to conduct damage control during the lame duck period until Mr Biden takes control of the White House on 20 January and prepare for a resetting of relations.
The official predicted Mr Trump’s defeat would trigger a series of consequences that could mean a UK more willing to compromise on Brexit, autocratic leaders in eastern and southeastern Europe more concerned with human rights violations, and a Russia less “schizophrenic.”
“We are so relieved,” the diplomat said. “We are happy to tackle common challenges with a cooperative administration and to deal with differences in a civilised way. We have no illusions of a return to pax americana, And we are conscious that Europeans need to do more.”
Most of world’s authoritarian leaders who were considered Mr Trump’s ideological fellow travellers were, however, quiet about the impending fall of a man who had empowered and legitimised their brand of right-wing populism.
But their opponents were quick to speak out. Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony, who won election against the party of Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban, described Biden as good for Hungary.
“The US has elected a president who sees the most serious challenges of our time,” he said, according to AFP, citing the global public health crisis, the climate crisis, and attacks on democracy and the rule of law as a Biden administration’s priorities.
In Israel, there was noticeable silence from one of Mr Trump’s closest allies Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been criticised back home for getting too close to Mr Trump and the Republican Party at the detriment of the bipartisan relationship between the two countries. The banner photo of Mr Netanyahu’s official Twitter account remained a picture of himself with Mr Trump.
However Israeli opposition figures and the Palestinian leadership were quick to chime in. Yair Lapid, who had run against Mr Netanyahu across three extraordinary elections in Israel, described Mr Biden as a “friend” in a statement where he made a point of referencing both the Democrats and Republican.
Prominent Arab- Israeli member of parliament Ahmad Tibi, meanwhile, heralded the end of the Trump era.
“A White House without Trump should bring a less racist world,” he wrote on Twitter adding that US diplomacy would benefit from the removal of Mr Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner and his chosen ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who is staunchly pro-settlements.
“President Biden will have to clean the mess left by the settlers, starting by throwing annexation & the Trump plan to the garbage,” he added.
Similar sentiment was expressed by the Palestinian leadership, that had cut ties with Mr Trump’s administration two years ago after he formally declared the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian Liberation Organisation official, wrote “America detrumped!” adding that the “world needs to be able to breathe”.
Iranian officials - including the outspoken foreign minister Mohammed Javad Zarif - were also mostly silent on Mr Biden’s victory, which could mean a return to the nuclear deal negotiated by President Barack Obama while he served as vice president. “Trump and Biden are the same in the eyes of Tehran, as their policy has been the same towards Iran,” said Abbas Mousavi, Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan and former spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter. “Joe Biden would possibly be just the same as his predecessors.”
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who are close to the Trump administration have also yet to release a statement.
Ali Shihabi, a Saudi analyst who is on the advisory board of one of the mega-projects of the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, said the Gulf generally favoured a Trump win but added “we can live with it”.
“He was unreliable and that scared thoughtful people in the Gulf. Ultimately everybody has an interest in a predictable US world leadership.”
Read More
Celebrations erupt across the US as Biden wins election
Biden wins US election after tight race to White House
Hillary Clinton responds to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris victory