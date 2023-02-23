Canada trounces U.S. 5-0 for fourth straight win to claim Rivalry Series

LAVAL, Que. — Blayre Turnbull led all scorers with two goals as Canada used a four-goal second period to fuel a 5-0 win over the U.S. to claim the Rivalry Series.

Ella Shelton, Marie-Philip Poulin and Victoria Bach added the others for Canada, which won its fourth straight Wednesday to take the series 4-3.

Laura Stacey dished out three assists and Ann-Renée Desbiens earned a 25-save shutout.

Nicole Hensley surrendered three goals on eight shots before Maddie Rooney entered the game in her place. Rooney stopped eight-of-10 shots in 29 minutes of relief for the U.S.

The Canadians were coming off a 5-1 victory on Monday in Trois-Rivières, Que.

Canada had dropped the first three contests in November after going 3-1-1 against the Americans in last season’s Rivalry Series, which was cut short by the pandemic.

Shelton opened the scoring at 17:02 into the opening frame when Stacey sent a centring pass to Emily Clark, who was stopped. But Shelton came crashing in and tucked the puck into the net despite a scramble in front.

Poulin kick-started a dominant, yet efficient second period for Canada, which scored four goals on just seven shots.

The captain doubled Canada's lead at 3:41, taking a pass from Jamie Lee Rattray and beating Hensley with a wrist shot.

On the power play, Stacey's shot from the left faceoff circle was tipped in by Turnbull at 10:26.

Thirty-two seconds later, Stacey found Turnbull with a centring pass and Turnbull scored on a one-timer between two American defenders to make it a 4-0 game.

Bach joined in on the action under two minutes later. Jill Saulnier sprang Bach on a breakaway and she beat Rooney with a backhand shot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press