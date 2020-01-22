Canada thumped by South Africa in second game at U-19 Cricket World Cup

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa — Benjamin Calitz hit 63 in a losing cause Wednesday as Canada lost to South Africa by 150 runs at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Batting first, South Africa (1-1) set Canada a huge victory target by collecting 349 runs at the expense of eight wickets in its 50 overs. Captain Bryce Parson led the way with 121 runs off 92 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sizes.

Tyrese Karelse added 60 not out with opener Jonathan Bird contributing 54.

Akhil Kumar led Canadian bowlers with four wickets.

The Canadian batsmen were all out for 201 in the 42nd over with Calitz hitting eight fours in his 79-ball innings. Udaybir Walia added 27 and opener Mihir Patel 26.

Canada, which lost its opener by eight wickets to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, plays Afghanistan (2-0) on Friday.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe qualified automatically for the World Cup. Canada is one of five regional qualifiers, along with Japan, Nigeria, Scotland and the U.A.E.

The U-19 World Cup was first staged in 1988 as the Youth World Cup. After a 10-year hiatus, the tournament returned in its present form and has been held as a biennial event since 1998.

India has won the tournament four times. Australia has won it three times, Pakistan twice and England, South Africa and the West Indies once each.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press