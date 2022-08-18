Stankoven scores twice, Canada doubles up Swiss 6-3 at world juniors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Logan Stankoven
    Canadian ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dylan Garand
    Canadian ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nathan Gaucher
    Ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyson Foerster
    Tyson Foerster
    Canadian ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

EDMONTON — Canada's Logan Stankoven is used to putting pucks in the back of the net, but scoring hasn't come easily at the world junior hockey championship.

He buried a pair of chances on Wednesday, though, helping Canada to a 6-3 quarterfinals win over Switzerland.

"It's harder than I thought, for sure," said Stankoven, a Kamloops Blazers forward who was named the Canadian Hockey League's player of the year in June.

"The goals haven’t come easy. I’ve had chances, but not as much as I’d like. Tonight I thought I was able to create a few more chances and the puck was going in the net. So it was a good feeling.”

Stankoven also notched an assist, while Tyson Foerster scored and contributed two helpers. Jack Thompson, Nathan Gaucher and Will Cuylle all added goals for Canada (5-0-0) and Ronan Seeley chipped in with a pair of assists.

Attilio Biasca scored twice for Switzerland (1-4-0) and captain Simon Knak also found the back of the net.

After exploding for four goals in the first period, the Canadians struggled at times Wednesday, giving up prime scoring opportunities on sloppy play.

“We definitely didn’t want to take these guys lightly but they played really strong and kind of caught us by surprise a little bit," said goalie Dylan Garand, who made 23 saves. "I think we did a good job of sticking with it and finding a way. It wasn’t pretty but we’re moving on.”

The victory means Canada will play in Friday's semifinals, but the host nation will have to wait for the outcome of the final quarterfinal — a battle between the U.S. (4-0-0) and Czechia (1-2-1) — to learn its opponent.

Switzerland made a late push Wednesday, pulling goalie Kevin Pasche with 3:15 to go in favour of an extra attacker but couldn't make up the two-goal deficit.

Instead, Stankoven scored into the empty net with 69 seconds left on the game clock.

“It’s the dreaded quarterfinal game where you’re playing a team that has absolutely nothing to lose," Canadian coach Dave Cameron said of the pressure. "And give them credit — they came at us and they made it interesting. But we found a way.”

Some sloppy play created trouble for Canada midway through the second period.

Trying to clear the puck from behind the net, Garand sent the puck to Donovan Sebrango along the boards and the defenceman sent the puck up ice.

Biasca picked off the pass and snapped a shot past the Canadian goalie to make it 5-3 at the 7:51 mark.

“Things didn’t really go our way some of the game," Seeley said. "We battled back and found a way to win. And that’s all that matters.”

A pass from Olen Zellweger to Cuylle down low set up Canada's fifth goal. Cuylle sent a sharp-angle shot in off Pasche 4:30 into the second.

The Swiss cut their deficit to 4-2 with just 8.2 seconds left in the opening frame.

Joshua Fahrni sent Biasca the puck from below the goal line and the Halifax Mooseheads' forward blasted a shot in over Garand's shoulder.

Pasche took over the Swiss net late in the first period after starter Noah Patenaude allowed four goals on nine shots.

Patenaude denied Canada's Elliot Desnoyers but the puck got caught under his pad and Gaucher poked it in for his first goal of the tournament 17:01 into the game.

Pasche made 30 saves in relief.

Stankoven gave Canada a 3-1 cushion with a breakaway 14:32 into the first.

The Dallas Stars' prospect picked off a pass at the Swiss bench and sprinted into the offensive zone alone. His initial shot ricocheted off the crossbar, so Stankoven collected the rebound and backhanded it into the open net for good measure.

Seeley's sneaky pass across the slot helped Canada re-take the lead 12:31 into the first. Thompson collected the puck and fired a quick shot pass Patenaude to make it 2-1.

Switzerland's first goal of the night came 2:21 into the game when Brian Zanetti uncorked a rocket from inside the blue line and Knak tipped it in for the equalizer.

Canada opened scoring just 74 seconds earlier when Stankoven sent a crisp pass to Foerster in the faceoff circle and he blasted it in for his third goal of the tournament.

Earlier Wednesday, Emil Andrae scored the game winner as Sweden took a 2-1 victory over Latvia.

Isak Rosen got Sweden on the board 16:44 into the first period and Gustavs Ozolins buried the equalizer for Latvia at the end of the second.

Latvia's Martins Lavins was tossed from the game 89 seconds into the third for a check to the head, but his teammates killed a five-minute major penalty to keep the score at 1-1.

Andrae broke the deadlock 9:49 into the third with a long shot through traffic.

Jesper Wallstedt stopped 12 shots for Sweden (4-1-0) and Bruno Bruveris made 25 saves for Latvia (1-2-1).

Four points from Roby Jarventie led Finland to a 5-2 victory over Germany in another quarterfinal Wednesday.

Jarventie's first goal at 14:48 of the first period gave Finland a 3-1 lead and ended up as the game winner.

After Germany's Bennet Rossmy scored his second goal of the game in the second period to make it 3-2, Jarventie restored Finland's lead 6:22 into the third with Yannick Proske off for hooking.

Roni Hirvonen and Joel Maatta also scored power-play goals as Finland went 4-for-6 with the man advantage. Finland's power-play unit has been lethal throughout the tournament, firing at a 59 per cent clip (13-for-22).

Kasper Simontaival opened scoring for Finland with an even-strength goal 3:37 into the contest.

Leevi Merilainen made 19 saves for Finland (4-1-0) while Florian Bugl stopped 17 shots for Germany (2-3-0).

Canada took silver in the 2021 tournament, which was held at Edmonton's Rogers Place without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

POKE CHECKS: Both Canada and Switzerland went 0-for-1 on the power play. … Canadian forward Ridly Greig headed to the locker room midway through the first period with an apparent shoulder injury and did not return. … The groups for the 2023 world juniors have been announced. Canada is in Group A with Sweden, Czechia, Germany and Austria, and will play its preliminary round games in Halifax. The U.S., Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Latvia are in Group B and will open the tournament in Moncton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 20 Lunch Snacks to Pack (That Are Way Tastier Than Potato Chips or Sad Carrot Sticks)

    Coming up with creative additions to packed lunches can be daunting, whether it’s for yourself or your whole crew. How many times can one eat PB&J with a side of apple slices, really? Instead of resigning yourself to packaged fruit snacks or snooze-worthy carrot sticks, try one of these 20 lunch snacks that are way tastier (but just as easy to prepare). From classic ants on a log to homemade fruit leather, there’s something for everyone—ready thy bento box. 65 Simple, Delicious School Lunch Idea

  • Canada beats Switzerland 6-3 to reach world junior semis

    EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals. Tyson Foerster had a goal and two assists, Jack Thompson, Nathan Gaucher and Will Cuylle also scored and Dylan Garand made 22 saves. Attilio Biasca scored twice and Simon Knak added a goal for Switzerland. In the afternoon quarterfinals, Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 and Finland topped Germany 5-2. In the late game, the defending champion Unit

  • World Juniors: Canada looking historically good

    Canada passed its biggest test of the World Juniors thus far with flying colours.

  • I drove Kia's futuristic $41,000 electric SUV. Take a photo tour of the sleek EV6.

    The Kia EV6 a fun, futuristic electric SUV with tons of range. Take a closer look at the EV6 and learn more about the $40,000 SUV.

  • Intelligence report flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown

    OTTAWA — Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of "Freedom Convoy" protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an "opportunistic attack" against a politician or symbol of government. The Feb. 24 "threat highlight," marked Secret/Canadian Eyes Only, also advised that extremist "influencers" would leverage the outcome of the protests for continued recruitment and propaganda, regardless of whether COVID-19 pandemic restricti

  • Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search

    MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday urged fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last week. Speaking in New Hampshire, Pence was asked what went through his mind when he heard about the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as part of a federal investigation into Trump took classified records from the White House. Pence, who like Trump is considering a 2024 presidential bid, said he has b

  • Drug Dealer Hits UK Officer With Car in Attempt to Flee Arrest

    Newly released footage shows the moment a man hit a police officer in an attempt to escape being caught drug dealing in March 2021.The dealer, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Crofts, was sentenced to 54 months in prison by the Coventry Crown Court on Friday, August 5, according to the Warwickshire Police.The footage posted to the Warwickshire Police YouTube page shows the officer approaching Crofts’ car and opening the passenger door before the suspect suddenly reverses, knocking the officer down. It also shows Crofts taking off down the street with an open door.The police department reported that nobody was “seriously injured” after the incident.“This was an outrageous incident in which a drug dealer was prepared to put members of the public’s lives at risk in order to get away and save himself,” Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins of Rugby Proactive CID said.“Drug dealers are not welcome in Warwickshire, they prey on the vulnerable and try to destroy communities,” Rapkins added. Credit: Warwickshire Police via Storyful

  • Pence says he would 'consider' testifying for Jan. 6 committee, breaks with Trump on FBI attacks

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that Republicans should support federal law enforcement, amid attacks and threats spurred by the FBI's retrieval of documents from Donald Trump’s Florida resort and home. Pence also said he would consider testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Trump supporters calling for violence and 'war' against the FBI could face criminal charges for their online vitriol, ex-law enforcement says

    "Don't feel like you're going to get away with it if you post using an anonymous username," a former prosecutor said.

  • Pence Says He’d Consider Testifying to Jan. 6 Panel, Blasts Attacks on FBI in Trump Search

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would give “due consideration” to testifying before the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol and criticized Republicans for attacking the FBI over the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home.Speaking at a “Politics & Eggs” forum in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence was asked whether he would agree to appear before the committee and said, “If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it.”

  • 2 Republicans in Congress just violated a federal conflict-of-interest and transparency law

    Rep. Brian Mast and Sen. Rick Scott violated the STOCK Act by submitting financial disclosures for their trades past a 45-day deadline.

  • Coroner: Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and burns

    The Hollywood actress’ death was ruled an accident.

  • US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart

    Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year.

  • Erin Andrews Collection Expands to Major League Baseball

    The line will include product for some of the league's most popular teams including the Yankees.

  • Addams Family Series ‘Wednesday’ Gets a First Look From Netflix (Photo)

    Jenna Ortega will play the titular character, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman and Isaac Ordonez

  • First shipment of Ukrainian grain sets sail for Africa

    A UN-chartered shipment of grain has set off from Ukraine for Africa following a deal to relieve a global food crisis.

  • Is Ukraine striking deeper behind Russia's lines?

    STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS VIDEO REFERRED TO CRIMEA AS&nbsp;RUSSIAN&nbsp;TERRITORY. IT IS RUSSIAN-ANNEXED TERRITORY.Footage of an electrical substation burning in Crimea may suggest that Ukraine's military has new abilities to strike deeper into Russian-annexed territory - a development that could potentially change the dynamic of the war. Explosions hit a Russian ammunition depot near the site, which also prompted the evacuation of 2,000 civilians in a 5 kilometer radius, and disrupted rail lines. Also on Tuesday: A Russian newspaper reported seeing smoke rising from a Russian airbase in Crimea. There's no immediate claim of responsibility, although two members of the Ukrainian president's office hinted at the country's involvement on Twitter in what they called "demilitarization," a mocking reference to a word Russia uses to justify its invasion. The war is approaching the end of its sixth month, but until last week the area appeared beyond the Ukrainian military's reach. That was when explosions hit another Russian air base, destroying several planes. Russia has blamed Tuesday's explosion on sabotage, a rare admission that forces loyal to the Ukrainian government have hit its supply lines. Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, is used by Russia to reinforce its troops fighting in other areas of the war. Russian authorities reported few wounded and no deaths in Tuesday's incident.

  • 'We didn't earn it': Episode 2 of Hard Knocks goes behind scenes of Lions' preseason loss

    Episode No. 2 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions pulls back the curtain on their last-second preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

  • Lucid Air welcomes new trim at The Quail this week

    Lucid will take the microphone at The Quail to introduce a "a new addition to the Lucid Air lineup."

  • 2022 Fantasy Football RB position preview: Which running back draft strategy should you use?

    Scott Pianowski continues our fantasy position previews for 2022 draft season, taking an in-depth look at the running backs.