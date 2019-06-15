Canadian women's 7s lock up spot at 2020 Olympics

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team has secured a spot at the 2020 Olympic Games after a 27-10 win over Ireland on Saturday in Biarritz, France.

Down 10-0 early against the Irish, the Canadians roared back with five unanswered tries — two from Bianca Farella, two from Kaili Lukan, and one from Brittany Benn.





The win means Canada will not finish outside the top four of the World Series Sevens standings, and automatically qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Earlier on Saturday, the Canadians scored a 22-19 win over Spain.

Early tries from Ghislaine Landry, Benn, and Farella gave Canada a lead it would not relinquish, despite a resilient Spanish effort. Breanne Nicholas added a second half try to seal the win for the Canadians.

Canada finished second in its pool after falling 27-14 to Australia in the final preliminary match and next plays Sunday in the Cup quarter-finals at 5:44 a.m. ET against France.

The Canadians looked to make it three wins when Farella scored an early try against Australia. But the Aussies powered back thanks to three tries from Charlotte Caslick and two from Evania Pelite.

Substitute Charity Williams had Canada's other try.

