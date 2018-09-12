Canada sweeps Netherlands to open world volleyball championship

Canada is off to a winning start at the world volleyball championship.

Nicholas Hoag of Sherbrooke, Que., led the way with 12 points as Canada swept the Netherlands 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-18) on Wednesday in Ruse, Bulgaria.

"It's just good to get the win out of the way and get into our rhythm at the world championship," said Hoag, who had four aces. "Today, at least, I was a little nervous and I think a few of the guys felt the same way, but we looked focused and we applied the game plan, and I think that's what it takes against any team we're going to play."

It was Canada's first win over the Netherlands in world championship history. The Canadians lost the previous two meetings in 1978 and 1990.

Sharone Vernon-Evans of Scarborough, Ont., added 11 points for Canada, while Netherlands captain Abdel-Aziz Nimir had a match-high 13.

"The first game is never easy for any team in any tournament — the players are always a bit nervous and anxious, this is normal — but the approach to the match was very good and they played well in all elements of the game," Canada coach Stephane Antiga said.

"I used almost all of my players, so this is very positive and important, and I'd say this is a perfect start to the world championship … Everybody is ready mentally and physically."

Canada, ranked sixth in the world, faces Egypt on Thursday.

The Canadian Press