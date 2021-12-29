Canada Summer Jobs program accepting applications

If you are a business interested in employing young people during the summer of 2022, a subsidy to support the hiring of youth aged 15 to 30 years of age, Canada Summer Jobs, is now accepting applications. The program will remain open until Jan. 25, 2022.

The federal program is open to all sectors, including nonprofits, private businesses and the public sector. The applicant must have 50 or fewer full time staff to qualify. The job must end by Sept. 3 and offer at least 30 hours per week of work and last for at least six weeks.

According to MP Ben Lobb’s office, in 2021, more than 300 summer employment positions were created by 224 successful applicants in Huron-Bruce. The government hopes to create 100,000 across Canada during the summer of 2022.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kincardine & District has taken advantage of the funding in the past and describes the program as highly beneficial.

“Having a Canada Summer student was incredible,” said Yolanda Ritsema, executive director of BBBS. “We were able to hire a student with the knowledge and skills we needed for our agency. This program was a huge benefit and we were so thankful that we were able to participate.”

Interested businesses can access an application via https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/canada-summer-jobs.html.

Tammy Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent