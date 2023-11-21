CANADA STOCKS-TSX pulls back from 2-month high as energy, financials fall

*

TSX ends down 0.7%, at 20,109.97

Inflation slows to 3.1% in October

Energy stocks fall nearly 1%

Capital Power sinks on asset acquisition

Materials group adds 0.7% as gold rallies

By Fergal Smith

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index consolidated some recent gains on Tuesday as financial and energy shares lost ground, while investors weighed domestic inflation data that could support a shift to interest rate cuts over the coming months.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 136.50 points, or 0.7%, at 20,109.97, after posting on Monday its highest closing level since Sept. 18.

"I think the market is taking a bit of a breather. It is working off some overbought levels," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.

"There was a slowdown in Canadian inflation and investors are now leaning towards (rate) cuts. It's not a matter of if central banks are going to cut but its when and its how much. And that's going to be a tailwind for stocks in the future."

Canada's annual inflation rate eased more than expected to 3.1% in October and core inflation measures edged down to their lowest levels in about two years.

Money markets are betting that the Bank of Canada's tightening campaign is at an end and the central bank will shift to rate cuts as soon as April.

Canada's main stock index is set to rise less than previously thought over the coming year as a slowdown in the global economy weighs on the outlook for corporate earnings, a Reuters poll found.

The energy sector fell nearly 1% as oil settled 0.1% lower at $77.77 a barrel. Heavily-weighed financials also ended lower, losing 0.9%, and consumer staples was down 1.7%.

Capital Power Corp shares were among the biggest decliners. They sank 6.3% after the company said it was acquiring two U.S.-based natural gas-fired generation facilities for $1.1 billion.

The only major sector not to lose ground was materials. It added 0.7% as gold climbed 1.1%, approaching $2,000 per ounce. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Grant McCool)