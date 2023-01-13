CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised for weekly gains buoyed by gold miners, materials

Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian
·2 min read

(Adds comments, details; updates prices)

*

Cogeco Communications tanks to bottom of the index

*

Lundin Mining falls on 2022 production update

*

Gold miners rally on high gold prices

By Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher on Friday, on track to mark its fifth straight session of gains, as gold miners and material stocks rallied.

At 10:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.55 points, or 0.11%, at 20,233.75.

Across the border, U.S stocks took a hit as remarks from some major U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America added to concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening has started taking a toll on economic growth.

"Canada is hanging in a little better because of the strength in the commodities. We're seeing a nice move higher in gold and some of the other commodities," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The benchmark index triggered a 'golden cross,' where the 50-day moving average surpasses the 200-day moving average. It is a technical indicator of a major trend change for the TSX, and indicative of a new bull market for Canadian stocks.

The commodity-heavy index is set to gain 2.2% on the week, with easing U.S. inflation and hopes of smaller rate hikes from the Fed bolstering the benchmark to a second week of gains.

Gold miners led gains, up 1% as spot gold prices climbed to eight-month high levels.

The broader materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies gained 0.4%.

In company news, Cogeco Communications tanked 7.5% after trimming its annual revenue outlook on a lower than expected customer base in Ohio.

Miner Lundin Mining Corp lost 5.1% after the company announced 2022 production results and provided 2023 guidance. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

