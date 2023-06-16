CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on materials boost, easing Fed rate jitters

(Updated at 9:54 a.m. ET)

By Ankika Biswas

June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main index rose on Friday tracking global optimism around the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its monetary tightening campaign soon, and on gains in miners.

At 9:54 a.m. ET (13:54 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.93 points, or 0.26%, at 20,079.28.

The benchmark index was on track to post its best week since mid-April, helped by gains in technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

Heavy-weight materials gained 0.5% on Friday, helped by higher gold prices. Weaker oil, however, dragged energy stocks down 0.3%.

Technology stocks reversed early gains to fall 0.3%, tracking weakness in their U.S. peers and a rise in the Canadian 10-year bond yield.

June futures contracts expiry added to volatility in the Canadian markets, analysts said.

Global shares rose to 14-month highs as investors took the view that the Fed may not need to raise rates much more.

Traders are pricing in a 77% chance of one more 25-basis-point rate hike in July, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

"Feels like there's going to be one more rate hike for sure in both Canada and the U.S., and we'll see if that's the last one or not and whether they really do pause after that," Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

"It's going to come back to a lot of factors, whether there is a recession coming or inflation starts to pull back."

Data on Thursday indicated further signs of recovery in the Canadian housing market in May, a factor that could support additional Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate hikes.

The BoC is expected to raise interest rate again in July to 5.00%, after a surprise 25-bps increase last week.

Investors will keep an eye out for domestic producer prices and retail sales data due next week.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)