CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip ahead of inflation data

·1 min read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday as prices of precious metals dropped, while investors awaited domestic inflation data to gauge the future path of interest rate hikes.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index slipped 0.1% at 07:01 a.m. ET as U.S. stock index futures also wobbled.

Data at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show consumer prices rose 6.8% in September after posting a 7.0% growth in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

A recent cooling of inflation numbers have pushed traders to bet on a smaller interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada when it meets next week. The central bank hiked its policy rate by 75 bps to 3.25% last month, and investors forecast a 70% chance of a 50 bps rate hike as its next move.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1% to hit a two-week high, driven by earnings optimism in the United States.

Shares of precious metal miners will be in focus when markets open as gold and silver prices fell against a stronger dollar after Treasury yields rose on bets of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Spot gold and silver prices weakened by more than 1% each.

($1 = 1.3729 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert undergoes ankle surgery

    Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle. The club says the 29-year-old is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season's training camp. The Whitecaps did not release any details on when or how Teibert sustained the ankle injury. He made 33 appearances for the 'Caps last season, including 28 starts, and registered one assist. Hailing from Niagara Falls, Ont., Teibert is a product of the Whitecaps academy system and has played 286

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Did Canadian slugger Josh Naylor cross the line with home run celebration?

    Canada's Josh Naylor had the baseball world buzzing after he took Gerrit Cole deep.

  • Russia says doping case against Nichushkin dropped

    MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not attempt to suspend him. The RHF said this followed “the results of additional analyses” at a drug-testing laboratory in Switzerland. The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Rangers' Ryan Carpenter shares gory photo after taking skate to head

    Ryan Carpenter took a skate blade to the side of his head and shared the photographic evidence.

  • Stars top Predators 5-1 to sweep home-and-home set

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars finished a home-and-home sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-1 victory Saturday night. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators' first game of the season in Nashville. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the seaso

  • Edmonton Oilers hire retired defenceman Duncan Keith for player development role

    EDMONTON — Duncan Keith didn't stay away from the NHL very long. The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday the three-time Stanley Cup winner has been named to a player development role with the organization. The team said Keith, who retired following the 2021-22 season, will visit draft picks at the junior level and work with prospects in the American Hockey League. The two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league's top defenceman retired in July after one season with Edmonton following a 16-year care

  • Lowly Coyotes secure first win by upsetting Maple Leafs 4-2

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team held onto the puck for what seemed like an eternity. The first-period game of keep away — rarely seen for that long in the NHL — was easy on the eyes. The mesmerizing sequence also lulled the Maple Leafs into thinking it would be a straightforward Monday night. The Coyotes had other ideas. Shayne Gostisbehere scored the winner on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as lowly Arizona stunned Toronto 4-2 to pick up its first victory of the season

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Montreal ousts Orlando City in MLS Cup playoff thriller

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal has advanced to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs following a 2-0 win over the Orlando City SC Lions on Sunday night. The squad will now face the winner of Monday's match between New York City FC and Inter Miami in next Sunday's Conference semifinal. Ismaël Koné and Djordje Mihailovic were the goal scorers for Montreal in the big win. Kone scored in the 68th minute, while Mihailovic added insurance with a penalty well into stoppage time. Orlando City started the game

  • Bruce Boudreau calls Canucks 'mentally weak' after latest collapse

    The Vancouver Canucks held a players-only meeting after squandering another multi-goal lead in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Anunoby paces Raptors in 137-134 OT win over Boston Celtics to close pre-season

    MONTREAL — The Toronto Raptors took advantage of Jayson Tatum’s third-quarter ejection and concluded pre-season action with a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Friday in front of a sold-out Bell Centre. With Pascal Siakam on a rest day, O.G. Anunoby was Toronto’s shining light, picking up 32 points and six rebounds. “He found the ball himself a lot and he got himself open and he got himself in the right situations,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse about Anunoby. “He's got to con

  • Christian Koloko brings unique skill set to Raptors' rotation

    Christian Koloko has played his way into the Toronto Raptors' rotation with a strong showing in a preseason finale win against the Boston Celtics in Montreal on Friday.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.