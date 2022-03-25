CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends weekly win streak, led by energy shares

Fergal Smith
·2 min read

* TSX ends up 68.05 points, or 0.3%, at 22,005.94

* Index advances for fifth straight week

* Energy group rises 2.8%; oil settles 1.4% higher

* Financials advance 0.5%,

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, adding to this week's advance, as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and a Bank of Canada deputy governor reiterated the central bank's commitment to rein in inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 68.05 points, or 0.3%, at 22,005.94.

For the week, it was up 0.9%. That marks its fifth straight week of gains, its longest winning streak since December 2020.

Since the start of the year, the index has climbed 3.7%, which compares to declines for many global benchmarks, including the S&P 500.

"The TSX is more of a value story and value has been a winner compared to growth," said Stan Wong, a portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management.

Value stocks tend to be less expensive than the broader market and feature prominently in the energy, materials and financial sectors that account for nearly 60% combined of the Toronto market's weighting.

"I do like the long-term outlook for energy stocks. It is very positive given the structural demand and supply imbalances," Wong said.

"I also like the financials and materials sectors. They look attractive over the intermediate term given the rising interest rate environment and given the fact the global economy continues to reopen."

The Bank of Canada is prepared to act "forcefully" with rate hikes to return inflation to target, particularly as price pressures broaden amid tight labor markets and booming demand, Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said.

The energy group rose 2.8% as oil settled 1.4% higher at $113.90 a barrel.

Financials advanced 0.5%, while the healthcare group, which includes cannabis companies, rose sharply for a second day as a cannabis decriminalization bill heads for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives next week. It ended 6.9% higher.

Technology was a drag, losing 2.4%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

