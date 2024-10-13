Canada Star Ready To Return For Inter Milan After Quicker-Than-Expected Recovery From Injury Nightmare

Wingback Tajon Buchanan is ready to make his return for Inter Milan after a quicker-than-expected recovery from a leg break.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Buchanan joined Inter in January of this year.

The Canadian international arrived from Club Brugge. He came in to bolster the wingback depth after Juan Cuadrado underwent surgery which ruled him out for much of the second half of last season.

Buchanan did not make a start for Inter last campaign.

However, the Canadian did get his chances to prove himself off the bench.

There were some very promising substitute appearances from Buchanan. He also got his first goal for Inter.

The versatile Buchanan can play on either the left or right flank. So far Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has exclusively preferred him at left-wingback, although the coach could always mix things up.

Tajon Buchanan Days Away From Long-Awaited Return To Inter Training

Over the summer, Buchanan suffered a major injury in the form of a broken leg.

The Inter wingback fractured his tibia while in training with the Canadian national team at the Copa America.

It was always clear that this injury setback would cause Buchanan to be on the sidelines for a significant amount of time.

The initial timeline that was projected was that Buchanan would be out until November.

The initial worry that Buchanan could have to wait until 2025 to get back on the pitch was shortened. But the end of October was considered to be the earliest that the Canadian could return.

However, Buchanan’s recovery has gone very quickly in the circumstances.

So much so that the 25-year-old is all ready to make his return to training this week.

Therefore, Buchanan should be available for selection in Inter’s matches after the international break.