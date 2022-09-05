Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead

Canada police have said that one of the two suspects in Sunday's mass stabbings in Saskatchewan has been found dead.

The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found in the James Smith Cree Nation, home to many of the victims, they said.

The two suspects were brothers and police say Myles Sanderson is still at large and believed to be in the city of Regina.

On Sunday, 10 people were stabbed to death in one of the worst acts of violence in Canada's recent history.

The attacks - which left another 18 people injured - happened in a remote region of Saskatchewan.

In the city of Regina, where the suspects were last seen, families are in mourning and communities on edge.

Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference that Damien's "body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined" by authorities.

Ms Blackmore said Damien's body was found with "visible injuries" and they were "not believed to be self inflicted at this point".

Police have said Myles is still at large and they have encouraged people to remain alert.

The 30-year-old suspect might also have sustained injuries and police have warned the public he might seek medical assistance.

Myles, who was previously known to the police, is described as having an "extensive and lengthy criminal record" dating back a number of years for crimes against individuals and property.

The killings have rocked the typically peaceful prairie province of Saskatchewan, with police investigating 13 separate crime scenes.

"This kind of violence, or any kind of violence has no place in our country," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

He said that "tragedies like these have become all too commonplace" - adding that Saskatchewanians and Canadians would be there for each other in "times of difficulty and anguish".

Many of the victims were residents of the remote James Smith Cree Nation, home to about 2,000 people - leaving members of Canada's indigenous community especially shaken. A state of emergency was declared in Saskatchewan.

Timeline of events

05:40 - local time on 4 September (11:40 GMT) - police receive the first call about a stabbing in the James Smith Cree Nation. More calls start coming in within minutes

07:12 - police tell the public to seek immediate shelter and issue a Dangerous Persons Alert

07:57 - police reveal the names, descriptions and pictures of the two suspects

08:20 - the Dangerous Persons Alert is extended to the whole Saskatchewan province

11:25 - the search for the suspects is further widened to the neighbouring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta

12:07 - police alert the public that the suspects' vehicle had been spotted in Regina, the provincial capital