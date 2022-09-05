Canada stabbings leave 10 people dead and 15 wounded

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan - Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP

A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said on Sunday. Police are looking for two suspects.

The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects but others appeared to have been attacked at random. She could not provide a motive.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Ms Blackmore said.

She said there were 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.

Canadian police say multiple people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan - AP

The search for suspects was carried out as fans descended in Regina for a sold-out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had "deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium".

The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7am was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were travelling in a black Nissan Rogue.

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are named by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as suspects - Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

"A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties," authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and another from Regina.

He said two carried patients to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

Mr Oddan said that due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.

The stabbings were among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history and certain to reverberate throughout the country, which is unaccustomed to bouts of mass violence more commonly seen in the United States.

"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a message posted on Twitter.