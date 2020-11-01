Canada stabbing: Two dead, five injured in attack in Quebec City; police arrest suspect

Quebec: Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and taken to a hospital.

Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left "multiple victims."

Spokesman Etienne Doyon said police were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 pm Saturday.

The five injured victims were taken to a hospital, and a spokeswoman said their lives did not appear to be in danger.

Police asked area residents to remain indoors as their investigation was ongoing.

There's no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

