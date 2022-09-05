Canada stabbing rampage suspect found dead as death toll rises

Investigators examine the crime scene near a memorial of flowers outside the home of Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan. Mr Petterson, 77, was killed during the stabbing spree - AP Photo/Robert Bumsted

One of two brothers who were the target of a massive manhunt after allegedly carrying out a stabbing spree that left 11 dead and 18 wounded in a quiet Indigenous town in Canada has been found dead.

The killings in the James Smith Cree Nation Indigenous community and the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan, a province that borders the US to the south, on Sunday are among the deadliest incidents of mass violence to ever hit the nation.

Authorities have told local residents to shelter at home as they searched for Myles Sanderson, 30, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Mr Sanderson is thought to have carried out the stabbings with his brother, Damien, 31, who was found dead on Monday afternoon with wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Myles, who has a “lengthy and extensive” criminal history, may have sustained injuries and may be seeking medical attention, authorities told a press conference.

The police were investigating 13 crime scenes, and said they believed that the suspects had targeted some victims while others were attacked randomly.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan to discuss Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson - Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP

A senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved. "This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people," said Bobby Cameron, chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

Annie Sanderson comforts her granddaughter, who was a close friend of Gloria Lydia Burns, 62, who was killed on James Smith Cree Nation - REUTERS/David Stobbe

Canada has been grappling with violence in Indigenous communities, which has received increased attention in recent years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks", adding in a statement that Canadians are mourning this "tragic violence".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement in Ottawa, Ontario - Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

Rhonda Blackmore, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner, told a news conference on Sunday that authorities believe "some of the victims were targeted by the suspects and others were attacked randomly".

"To speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time," she added.

They believe the men were hiding out in the nearby city of Regina.

Police received the first report of a stabbing at 5.40am local time on Sunday, and within minutes several more calls came in reporting other stabbings on the sparsely populated reserve and in the town.

Among the victims named on Monday was Lana Head, a mother-of-two who worked as a security guard.

Diane Shier, a Weldon resident, told the daily Saskatoon Star Phoenix that her neighbour, a man who lived with his adult grandson, was killed in the attack. The grandson reportedly hid in the basement and called police.

Darryl Burns holds a photo of his sister Gloria Lydia Burns, 62, who was killed on James Smith Cree Nation in the stabbing spree - REUTERS/David Stobbe

"It was about 7.30am. My husband was in the garden. He saw police cars and an ambulance come to town. It's a little town. This is terrible, terrible. We've still got our doors locked, staying inside, not going out," she told the newspaper.

Fellow town resident Ruby Works said the killings would haunt the town, which has just 2,000 residents.

"No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They're going to be terrified to open their door," Ms Works said.