Canada Soccer condemns abuse of Mark-Anthony Kaye following sending-off in Costa Rica

TORONTO — Canada Soccer has condemned abusive comments directed at Mark-Anthony Kaye following his sending-off in Thursday's 1-0 loss in Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying play.

The Colorado Rapids midfielder was subjected to racial and other social abuse on social media in the wake of his 34th-minute ejection for a second yellow card.

"Canada Soccer strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at a member of our squad on social media," the governing body said in a statement posted on is social media channels Friday.

"Such vile and disgusting behaviour is unacceptable. Full stop. We will do all we can to support our players — who have given everything to represent our country honourably — while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

After the game Thursday, Canada coach John Herdman said Kaye had the support of the entire squad.

"I just had a moment with him (at halftime) and said 'Look, (it's) football, we learn. Pressure does things to people. It's normal. We love you. You're our brother. And we move forward. We'll fight again together.' That was it.

"I mean, the lad's devastated. Absolutely devastated. He knows what that meant tonight."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022

The Canadian Press

