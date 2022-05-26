Canada Soccer cancels controversial game against Iran that was set for next month

South Korea's Son Heung-min, centre, fights for the ball with Iran's Shojae Khalilzadeh and Ali Gholi Zadeh, left, in a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this year. Canada's planned warm-up game against Iran in Vancouver has now been cancelled. (Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press - image credit)

Canada Soccer says it has cancelled a controversial exhibition game against Iran set for next month in Vancouver.

The international match, which was scheduled for June 5 as part of the preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, drew the scorn of the families of those who died aboard Flight PS752 when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down the plane in 2020.

All 176 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft were killed, including 85 Canadians and permanent residents.

The families said the exhibition match was an insult to those seeking justice for their loved ones who died in the tragedy — especially given persistent concerns about the IRGC's possible ties to Iran's team.

Canada Soccer made the announcement Thursday on Twitter promising to provide additional details to all ticket purchasers.

