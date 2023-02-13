Canada shows Hollywood we 'kick -ss' with Los Angeles billboards

Canada's MADE Campaign billboard in Los Angeles (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Shutterstock)

Canadians are making their presence known in Hollywood with a series of billboards, part of the MADE Better campaign, to celebrate Canada's filmmakers.

Playing off of the stereotype that Canadians are polite, the billboards in Los Angeles read: "Politely Kicking -ss. (Sorry.)."

Another specifically references famed Canadian directors with the message, "Need Direction? Look North," along with a visual of four directors' chair with the last names of Dune's Denis Villeneuve, Women Talking's Sarah Polley, Avatar's James Cameron, and Turning Red's Domee Shi.

Canadians have been running the show for a while now. It’s time we own it. #MADEBETTER pic.twitter.com/hpwzN5Umzy — MADE | NOUS (@made_nous) February 13, 2023

“Canada is having a moment in Hollywood with so many Canadian storytellers enjoying huge success right now. We thought we’d have a bit of fun with it, and we love that people are sharing the billboards online and it’s generating buzz,” a statement from Valerie Creighton, president and CEO of the Canada Media Fund (CMF), reads.

Yanic Truesdale in front of the MADE Campaign billboard in Los Angeles (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Shutterstock)

Famed Canadian actors have also been photographed in front of the billboards, including Gilmore Girls star Yanic Truesdale.

"Love this campaign celebrating my fellow Canadians calling the shots in Hollywood," Truesdale wrote on Instagram.

François Arnaud in front of the MADE Campaign billboard in Los Angeles (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Shutterstock)

Actor François Arnaud, who was in the AppleTV+ series Surface, also posed in front of the billboards.

“As proud Canadians, we are reinforcing and celebrating the strength of our talent in the screen-based industry,” a statement from Francesca Accinelli, interim executive director & CEO of Telefilm Canada, reads. “Through the fun and effective placements of these billboards in L.A., we honour our fellow Canadians’ successes and remind our friends down south and around the world that Canadians have good reasons to play cheeky.”

Canadians have been calling the shots in Hollywood for a long time and It’s time to spread the word about the outstanding entertainment we create.

Other Canadian celebrities have also taken to social media to support the #MadeBetter campaign.

Our creators have been rocking it lately. We’ve got a lot to shout about. For once, we won’t be quiet about it. #MadeBetter



Le gazon n'est pas plus vert de l'autre côté de la clôture. Nos créateurs brillent chez nous et chez nos voisins du Sud. #CélébronsNous pic.twitter.com/8fjVrYo24h — Gisèle Lullaby (@lagiselelullaby) February 13, 2023

sorry but this is 💯 the best campaign slogan ever. You’re making me so proud 🇨🇦 #madebetter https://t.co/Qtsk6VjPd1 — Emily Hampshire (@emilyhampshire) February 13, 2023

Fantastic ! Yes ! We are all that and more . https://t.co/2S71OdTij1 — Deepa Mehta (@IamDeepaMehta) February 13, 2023

Celebrating the work of Canadian creators in film, television, video games and digital media #MadeBetter ⁦@made_nous⁩ #ad pic.twitter.com/Ht23PTpK5d — K Trevor Wilson (@KTrevorWilson) February 12, 2023

“MADE Better is about giving us a chance to appreciate the incredible talent we have in this country and feel good about it — maybe even get a goosebump or two,” a statement from Mathieu Chantelois, executive vice-president of marketing and public affairs for the CMF reads.

“Canadians have been calling the shots in Hollywood for a long time and It’s time to spread the word about the outstanding entertainment we create, whether it’s in our country or anywhere in the world.”