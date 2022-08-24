Canada has short window to get ahead of U.S. hydrogen efforts, backer warns

·4 min read

OTTAWA — It is feasible to start exporting small shipments of Canadian-made hydrogen to Europe within three years but only if everyone moves quickly, the chairman of a company behind one of the biggest proposed green hydrogen projects in Atlantic Canada said Wednesday.

As the ink dried on the new Canada-Germany hydrogen alliance signed in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, World Energy G2 consortium director John Risley said time is of the essence.

World Energy G2 has applied to the Newfoundland government to build a hydrogen plant powered by a three-gigawatt wind farm near the western port town of Stephenville. The product, known as "green" hydrogen because it is made by splitting water atoms using zero-emission renewable energy, is the type Germany wants.

Risley said the application to the provincial government to get the needed permits went in last spring, but things are moving slowly.

"We're encouraging them to understand that the opportunity for this industry is now," he said. "It's not something we can sit on our hands and sort of say, 'Oh, well, we're going to take our time and we're going to spend a couple of years sort of thinking this through,' because the opportunity will have been lost."

The issue isn't that others will swoop in and steal customers. There are plenty of those to go around. The issue is that the Canada-Germany agreement is aiming to get things flowing by 2025, and there are only so many companies and so many supplies available to build hydrogen plants from the ground up, Risley said.

The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act in the United States includes a lucrative hydrogen tax credit for projects that get going within the next year, which Risley said will be "an enormous stimulant" to a U.S. hydrogen industry.

"This is a very early-stage industry, there are not a lot of robust supply chain support industries to stand this industry up and it's going to become very quickly overwhelmed."

The industry is so young, a demonstration by one of the companies in the consortium fell flat during a trade show in Stephenville, hastily thrown together as a backdrop for the hydrogen agreement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz toured booths at the show set up by various companies including one with toy cars powered by syringes of hydrogen. But when the leaders tried to race the cars, they failed. Scholz's moved only a few centimetres. Trudeau's didn't move at all.

Trudeau and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are both quick to acknowledge that a year ago, Canada's discussions about hydrogen were looking into a much more distant future.

But when Russia invaded Ukraine and destabilized European energy supplies, the desire to move faster to replace oil and gas with renewables and clean energy exploded.

In the last six months, more than a dozen new Canadian hydrogen projects began moving faster, including Risley's.

The speed is worrisome to some in Newfoundland, who fear getting into the game quickly is coming at the cost of proper scrutiny.

As Trudeau and Scholz landed in Stephenville on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of people from the town of about 6,000 lined the fences around the airport tarmac to watch with interest and excitement. But outside the building holding the trade show, several dozen protesters stood in the rain.

Some were of the anti-Trudeau "Freedom Convoy" ilk, but many were there to raise their opposition mainly to the installation of hundreds of wind turbines in their neck of the woods.

The G2 project is to be built in three phases with 164 turbines in each.

Paul Wylezol, chair of the International Appalachian Trail, told The Canadian Press last week he has concerns about the environmental risk those turbines pose.

Risley said the consortium is working with residents to allay fears and respond to concerns, intends to sign agreements with local First Nations, and do anything else required in a robust permit process.

"We will do all those things," he said. "We just need to be able to do them contemporaneously, we can't do them sequentially. Because we'll end up in a multi-year permitting process that will be not just incredibly expensive, but put us in the back of the line in respect of the supply chain issues I described."

He said if product is going to be produced by 2025, construction has to start next year.

The G2 project intends to really make ammonia — a combination of hydrogen and nitrogen — for which marine shipping options already exist. Once in Europe, the ammonia would either be used directly, or split back into hydrogen and nitrogen.

The end uses of hydrogen are varied. Hydrogen is already a key component in oil refining and steel production but most of the hydrogen used there is made from natural gas in a process that contributes carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

Hydrogen also has developing uses as a source of electricity or heat and to power vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • OPEC's production cuts could push oil prices to $150 a barrel, energy analyst says

    "The global supply picture is a mess," energy analyst Paul Sankey said, warning that oil prices could spike to $150 if OPEC+ cuts production.

  • Hydrogen ‘technology gate’ hinders huge potential: expert

    Canada and Germany have inked an agreement to work towards exporting hydrogen from the East Coast as Europe’s largest economy pursues alternatives to reliance on Russian natural gas. The announcement on Tuesday came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrapped up an energy-focused tour of Canada. The federal government also struck an agreement on raw materials for electric vehicle batteries with Mercedes-Benz and Volksawagen. However, it remains unclear how Ottawa will address Scholz’s call for Canadian LNG to play a “major role” in Germany’s energy transition. Kevin Krausert is CEO and co-founder of Avatar Innovations, a Calgary-based venture capital firm and startup accelerator that pairs entrepreneurs with the biggest companies in Canada’s energy patch. He says hydrogen has huge potential, but a “technology gate” will require investment in order to rapidly commercialize the industry. For example, Krausert said an electrolyzer technology breakthrough is required to produce so-called “green hydrogen” with saltwater, as some of the East Coast projects propose. Given the energy crisis unfolding in Europe, he warns against waiting for that to happen. “We’ve got an energy crisis now. Not in 10 years,” he told Yahoo Finance Canada’s Editor’s Edition. Got a question for Kevin Krausert? Email Jeff.Lagerquist@yahoofinance.com and let him know what interests you in the world of clean energy and technology. Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist. Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.

  • Germany exports power to France, urges savings at home

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany will keep exporting electricity to neighboring France despite calling on people to help fend off winter shortages by saving energy at home, officials said Wednesday. Problems at French nuclear plants have driven up electricity prices there in recent months, prompting power companies in neighboring countries to sell excess energy to France. “Only half of France's nuclear power plants are operating," said Patrick Graichen, Germany's deputy economy and energy minister. “That's

  • Wall Street analysts have a dim view of GameStop stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains that just four Wall Street analysts have a rating on GameStop stock and the average price target is just $17.50.

  • Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report

    Norway intends to maintain its current natural gas production levels until 2030, its energy minister Terje Aasland said Tuesday.

  • Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

    Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."

  • Mexico president chides Israel for 'protecting' ex-official accused in missing students case

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the extradition of Tomas Zeron, the former head of Mexico's criminal investigation agency, who Mexican officials say fled to Israel in 2020 to evade a probe into his handling of the missing students case.

  • 4 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Passive Income Forever

    Canadians on the hunt for long-term passive income should seek out Dividend Aristocrats like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and others. The post 4 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Passive Income Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Gaza militants hold parade after latest battle with Israel

    Dozens of Islamic Jihad militants displayed life-sized replicas of their rockets during a parade in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in a show of defiance after three days of heavy fighting with Israel earlier this month. The flare-up left 49 Palestinians dead, including the militant group's top two commanders and 10 other fighters, before an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took effect. The militants fired some 1,100 rockets, but no one on the Israeli side was killed or seriously wounded.

  • The Twitter whistleblower is a bigger threat than Musk ever was

    Elon Musk might be the least of Twitter's problems.

  • Market Pullback: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Never Sell

    Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) and Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) are great dividend-growth picks to buy now. The post Market Pullback: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Never Sell appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'Pre-bunking' shows promise in fight against misinformation

    Soon after the Russian invasion, the hoaxes began. Ukrainian refugees were taking jobs, committing crimes and abusing handouts. The misinformation spread rapidly online throughout Eastern Europe, sometimes pushed by Moscow in an effort to destabilize its neighbors. It's the kind of swift spread of falsehood that has been blamed in manycountries for increased polarization and an erosion of trust in democratic institutions, journalism and science. But countering or stopping misinformation has prov

  • Soaring electricity prices amid the global energy crunch have led to 20 million American households falling behind on their utility bills

    Higher electricity prices have hit low-income households the most, with nearly 40% of them falling behind on a monthly energy bill.

  • Hydrogen: What is it, and what is the opportunity for Canada?

    CALGARY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a deal this week to help kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected by 2025. Here's a quick look at hydrogen and the opportunities it might hold: What is hydrogen? The first element on the periodic table, hydrogen is the simplest and lightest element — approximately 14 times lighter than air. Hydrogen is abundant throughout the universe, however on earth it is rarely found i

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads gains among Latam peers on rate hike bets

    * Mexican inflation rises more than expected * Mexican data raises chances of 75 bps hike in Sept * Brazil's real falls amid deflation (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso outperformed emerging market currencies on Wednesday after data showing still rising inflation bolstered the case for the central bank to stay hawkish, while Brazil's real fell amid price deflation. The peso rose 0.4% against a stronger dollar, extending gains to a third straight session, after data showed consumer prices rose 0.42% during the first half of August, pushing annual headline inflation to 8.62%, both slightly ahead of market expectations.

  • Got $500? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Do you have an extra $500? Consider investing in simple stocks, like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS), that pay you generous dividend income. The post Got $500? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Big student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced detailed plans to deliver on a campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt. Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness, Biden announce

  • Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars

    Hainan island in the South China Sea says it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions. Sales of fossil fuel-powered cars will be banned by 2030 and electric vehicles promoted with tax breaks and by expanding a charging network, the Hainan provincial government said in a “Carbon Peak Implementation Plan.” The announcement comes as China struggles through its hottest, driest summer in decades, which has wilted crops and shrunk rivers and reservoirs used for generating hydropower.

  • Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen

    TORONTO — The federal government has signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday observed the signing ceremony in Toronto at an event hosted by the Canadian-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Ottawa says these agreements will "help secure Canada's position as a leading centre o

  • Paul Newman's daughters sue late actor's charity foundation

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new lawsuit has exposed a deep rift between two of Paul Newman's daughters and the late actor's charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman's Own line of food and drink products. The daughters, Susan Kendall Newman and Nell Newman, allege Newman's Own Foundation has improperly cut its mandated contributions to their own charities from $400,000 apiece per year to $200,000 each annually. They filed a lawsuit Tuesday in state court in Stamford, Connecticut, seek