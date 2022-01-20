Canada shares Residential School documents with National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

Taking care: We recognize this news release may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples.

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students who can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

There is also the Hope for Wellness Help Line for Indigenous Peoples at 1-855-242-3310 or the online chat, available through the help line website at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Residential Schools forcibly removed Indigenous children—First Nations, Inuit and Métis—from their communities and denied them their families, languages and culture while also exposing them to widespread abuse. They are part of a shameful and racist colonial policy, the effects of which are still felt today. Canada has a moral obligation to Survivors to pursue the truth. This includes providing support to Survivors, as well as to those suffering from intergenerational trauma, in their search for answers and healing.

Today, January 20, 2022, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement that outlines how and when Canada will share historical documents related to Residential Schools. This co-developed approach will ensure an efficient and secure transmission of documents while protecting and respecting the privacy of Survivors. The timing will be set by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and will begin with school narratives.

Canada recognizes the importance of preserving and sharing documentation that will help the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation honour and remember the children who attended Residential Schools, while respecting Survivors' wishes, legislation, court orders, settlement agreements and ongoing litigation processes. The Memorandum also outlines next steps to acquire records of Residential School history. This also highlights the new collaboration between the NCTR and Canada, and is a step towards a renewed relationship with Indigenous Peoples, accountability, and a stronger understanding of the legacy of Residential Schools.

Story continues

Quotes

"We will continue to support the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation as they move forward with the critical work of preserving the historical records of Residential Schools and their impact on Indigenous Peoples for future generations. We are committed to rebuilding trust and strengthening our relationships with Indigenous Peoples by taking steps like these to support Survivors, their families and communities in their efforts to heal, as well as work toward closure and accountability."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Today's agreement is another step along the path set out for us by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission six years ago. Through these records, we hope to uncover more truth on behalf of Survivors, their families and their communities."

Stephanie Scott

Director, National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

"We need to have access and the freedom to review and do research through the records for the truth. This truth is important for all of Canada to know, understand and learn from. It will only be through this path that we can move forward in a good way together in Reconciliation."

Garnet Angeconeb

Survivor Circle Member, National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

Quick facts

On December 10, 2021, Minister Miller issued a statement committing to a new approach for federal document disclosure related to Residential Schools.

The transmission of documents will occur in an order and schedule that works for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) and will include additional documents to those previously provided to the NCTR by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). In 2015, Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and other federal government departments provided over 4 million documents to the TRC to support their work.

In 2016, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada allocated $10 million to the NCTR in response to Call to Action 78, which recommended funding to assist the NCTR in establishing a national archive of information related to Residential Schools. In 2018, Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada provided $500,000 to the NCTR to support their development of a national student death register.

Associated links

Minister Miller promises new measures for federal government document disclosure related to Residential Schools

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c7514.html