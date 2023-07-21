Canada settles for 0-0 draw with Nigeria in FIFA Women's World Cup opener

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign got off to a rocky start as the Olympic champions settled for a scoreless draw with Nigeria on Friday.

The Canadians had a gilt-edged chance to go ahead in the match.

But captain Christine Sinclair's penalty was saved in the 50th minute.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 40th-ranked Nigerians relied on a physical defence and looked to counter-attack as the seventh-ranked Canadians took it to them early.

But the Super Falcons settled as the first half wore on and began asking questions of Canada.

It wasn't exactly the beautiful game, but there were moments of drama. None more so than early in the second half.

Sinclair appealed for a penalty in the 47th minute when she was clipped by Francisca Ordega in the box and went down.

There was no call initially, but Finnish referee Lina Lehtovaara eventually pointed to the penalty spot after video review.

Sinclair stepped up and aimed for the corner, only to see Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie make a superb one-handed save and bundle the ball away from an onrushing Sinclair.

It was a good penalty attempt, but a better save. Nnadozie, who plays in France for Paris FC, pumped her fists.

Sinclair, on the ground after trying unsuccessfully to get a second bite at the apple after the save, looked forlorn.

Career goal 191 will have to wait for Canada's captain.

Jessie Fleming, Canada's penalty taker, was on the bench — deemed not fit enough to start.

Sinclair exited in the 71st minute, giving way to fellow veteran Sophie Schmidt.

There were anxious moments at both ends in the final quarter of the game with both teams looking for the go-ahead goal.

An acrobatic one-legged save by Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in the 80th minute was accompanied by an offside flag to negate the play.

Eight tense minutes of added time followed that saw Nigeria midfielder Deborah Abiodun, after video review, sent off for a nasty studs-up tackle on Ashley Lawrence.

The Canadian women leave Melbourne on Monday for Perth, some 2,720 kilometres to the west, to face No. 22 Ireland on July 26.

The Irish lost 1-0 to No. 10 Australia in Sydney on Thursday.

Canada then meets Australia on July 31 back in Melbourne.

Finishing second in Group B would mean a probable round-of-16 date with fourth-ranked England, the reigning European champion.

It was partly sunny and 11 degrees Celsius at kickoff (12:30 p.m. local time Friday and 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday in Canada) at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, otherwise known as AAMI Park.

Home to rugby League's Melbourne Storm, rugby union's Melbourne Rebels and soccer’s Melbourne Victory and Melbourne Heart, the stadium is across the street from the Australian Open tennis complex and the Melbourne Cricket ground.

The stadium was not full, but the announced crowd of 21,410 was enthusiastic, with the majority seemingly cheering for the Nigerians.

The game featured the two oldest players at the tournament with Sinclair (40 years 39 days) and Nigeria's Onome Ebi (40 years 74 days), both at their sixth World Cup.

Ebi started on the bench.

It was cap No. 324 for Sinclair, the world's all-time leading goal-scorer.

Story continues

It was also World Cup start No. 22 for the talismanic skipper — only retired Americans Kristine Lilly (29) and Joy Fawcett (23) have more tournament starts.

Deanne Rose, who raced against time to make Canada's roster after a long-term absence due to an Achilles injury, made the starting 11, which carried a combined cap count of 1,040 into the match.

Nichelle Prince, who had also been sidelined with an Achilles injury, was on the bench.

Jordyn Huitema led the Canadian attack.

The Canadians dominated possession early on, with the Nigerians content to lie back and defend, often with lunging tackles.

The Super Falcons were taking no prisoners although Canada's Quinn, who goes by one name, got a stern warning for scything down Nigerian star attacker Asisat Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona.

Sinclair sent a shot high in the ninth minute from outside the penalty box.

As the Canadian pressure continued, it seemed only a matter of time before cracks appeared in the African defence.

But it was Nigeria that had the first real scoring chance, in the 23rd minute, with Sheridan forced to make a diving save off a low Ifeoma Onumonu shot as the Canadians were caught short at the back.

It was the lone shot on target for either team in the first half.

Huitema's header went wide in the 29th.

Five minutes later, alarms bells rang as Sheridan slipped trying to clear a ball before a Nigerian attacker got to it.

Centre back Vanessa Gilles, with a desperate backheel, and then fullback Ashley Lawrence had to clear the ball with the goal wide open and the Canadian defence in disarray

And the Nigerians began coming forward.

Canada's coach Bev Priestman sent on Cloe Lacasse for Rose to open the second half.

Another forward, Evelyne Viens, followed in the 64th minute and had a crack at goal soon after, only to send her close-range shot right at the 'keeper.

Prince was sent on in the 83rd minute.

Canada came into the game with a 2-1-2 record against Nigeria, recording a 2-0 win and 2-2 tie when they met in a pair of matches in April 2022 in B.C.

Nigeria held the edge in two previous meetings at the World Cup, drawing 3-3 in 1995 and winning 1-0 in 2011 when the Canadians finished last.

The Canadian women came into the game with a 8-14-5 record at the tournament, compared to 4-19-3 for Nigeria.

Canada's best finish at the World Cup was fourth in 2003.

The Canadians, making their ninth trip to the soccer showcase, lost to Sweden in the round of 16 four years ago in France.

Nigeria has qualified for all nine editions of World Cup, making it out of the first round just twice (losing to Brazil in the quarterfinals in 1999 and Germany in the round of 16 in 2019.)

The Super Falcons are 11-time winners of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, but finished fourth last time out in 2022.

The African team's roster draws on club sides from China, England, France, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the U.S. as well as Nigeria.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press